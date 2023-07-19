Drama in Pievepelago: Luca Bellei dies crushed between the engine and the trailer of his truck: he leaves behind his wife and two young daughters

A dramatic accident, which took place yesterday morning in Pievepelago in the province of Modena, unfortunately cost the life of a man and a young father of only 46 years. Luca Bellei, this is his name, was crushed between the engine and the trailer of the truck that he himself drove for a local company where he was employed. Any rescue attempt is useless for him.

A moment of distraction, a mechanical breakdown or a simple and dramatic fatality. The causes will need to be clarified terrible accident happened yesterday in Emilia Romagna, which unfortunately cost the life of a man of only 46 years.

It was just after 10:00 in the morning and Luca Bellei, the driver of a scrap transport company in Sassuolo, had stopped with his truck in a lay-by in the Artisan Village area of Pievepelagoin the province of Modena.

The man allegedly got off the truck to make a trailer release manoeuvre and that’s when the irreparable happened.

The trailer of the vehicle itself has moved forward and has crushed the worker against the matrix, leaving him no way out.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Luca Bellei

Those present immediately alerted i rescued. Rescuers who just as promptly reached the scene of the accident, but were unable to avoid the worst.

The enormous weight of the trailer crushed Luca Bellei’s chest he failed to recover.

The Carabinieri also arrived on the scene, who listened to the witnesses and carried out all the case findings. It will be up to them now to do what they can to rebuild the dynamic of what happened and ascertain the causes of the accident.

The most accredited hypothesis at the moment is that of one tragic fatalitybut mechanical failure or incorrect maneuvers cannot be ruled out yet.

READ ALSO: 6-year-old girl hit in Potenza: died shortly after in hospital. Her little girl, of Ukrainian origin, was taking a ride on hers scooter when a car suddenly arrived and failed to avoid the crash. Rescued on the spot, the little girl died a few hours later at the San Carlo hospital in the Lucanian capital. The woman driving the car tested negative for alcohol.