“Sky News Arabia” learned from Lebanese sources that the body of Sheikh Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai was found in the Oyoun Al-Samak area by the Information Division, while a group of suspects in the crime were arrested, while others disappeared from view.

The sources pointed out that there is no “political or security background to the crime until now, but there are backgrounds described as familial.”

The sources stated that the kidnapping and liquidation came as a result of personal disputes between the victim and some of his relatives in the town of Al-Qarqaf in Akkar.

And she confirmed that the security services “informed higher references of this news, but they waited to announce it until the army and security services deployed in the victim’s town, in anticipation of retaliatory reactions.”

5 days after the kidnapping of Sheikh Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai, the “strike force” in the Information Branch raided the house of the mayor of Al-Qarqaf Yahya Al-Rifai, where he was arrested along with his son Ali and his nephew.

Full details of the murder

The Information Branch, in coordination with the Lebanese army, was able to uncover the background to the kidnapping and killing of Sheikh Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai, and to contain the repercussions of the crime on the general stability in the villages and towns of Akkar.

All the circumstances of the case were revealed through several steps:

– Tracking the movement of communications and moving the victim’s phone since he left his home in the town of Al-Qarqaf, where his phone was first monitored in Halba Hospital after he provided financial assistance to a patient, after which he moved to Al-Baraka Mosque in Al-Beddawi, where he performed the Maghrib prayer.

– After that, Sheikh Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai moved to Al-Mina Street in Tripoli behind the Arab League building at exactly 6:40 pm, then he went to Al-Bahsas area at the entrance to the city of Tripoli at exactly 6:45 pm.

After that, he moved to the Ras Masqa area in the Koura district, specifically at Wadi Haab, which connects the Koura to the Abi Samra region.

– A mask and hand gloves with traces of blood were found behind the Arab League, and their source was discovered.

– Based on the foregoing, the strike force moved in the Information Branch towards the town of Al-Qarqaf at midnight on Friday.

– They raided the house of the mayor, Sheikh Yahya Al-Rifai, where he was arrested, along with his son Muhammad and his nephew Abdul Karim Muhammad Al-Rifai, and the latter is a member of the strike force.

The information indicates that the mask and gloves belong to the person called Abdel Karim.

– The Information Branch was able to arrest the son of Yahya Al-Rifai in the town of Benin, where everyone was taken for interrogation, so the mayor was released in the evening before he returned and was arrested this Saturday morning.

– During the investigations, Al-Rifai confessed to killing Sheikh Ahmed, with the help of his cousin Abdul Karim, so that the investigations contacted them to find out the location of the body, which required some time to acknowledge all the details, including the location of the body in the eyes of the fish.

The private sources stated that four people were directly charged with direct involvement in the incitement and execution of the crime. Three of them are from the Al-Rifai family and the fourth is from the Mikati family, as they admitted that the causes of the crime were due to previous disputes over municipal and real estate affairs.

The tale of discord

The story of the dispute in the town of Al-Qarqaf Al-Akkar, specifically between the two Sheikhs Yahya Al-Rifai and Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai, is not the result of the hour.

The story begins in 2012; When a number of villagers filed official complaints against Sheikh Yahya, who holds the position of mayor, accusing him of wasting public money, illegal enrichment, and converting public projects into private investments, as well as selling property in the town.

With the escalation of complaints and objections, the disputes developed into clashes and clashes, as unidentified persons burned the car of Sheikh Ahmed Shuaib Al-Rifai in June 2019.