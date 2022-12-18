The man had gotten out of the car, which then went wild and fell into an escarpment: for Giuditta Di Pomponio there was nothing to do

The life of a woman, an 88-year-old pensioner originally from Arsita, a small town in the province of Teramo, ended tragically yesterday. Her name was Judith of Pomponio. She was left alone in the car after her son got out. At that point the car broke loose and fell into an escarpment, leaving no escape for the lady.

Another dramatic weekend regarding the victims of road accidents in Italy.

In the early hours of dawn yesterday, Saturday 17 December, two eighteen-year-old Romans lost their lives in a crash that occurred on the Circonvallazione Ostiense, in the district of Garbatella.

The scooter they were traveling on, a Honda SH, crashed violently into a truck and flew several meters on the asphalt. There was nothing they could do for one of them and he died instantly. The other, transported urgently and in desperate conditions to the nearby Tor Vergata hospital, died shortly after his arrival. We are now investigating the dynamics and causes of the accident.

A few hours later, a few hundred kilometers away, in another accident Giuditta Di Pomponio lost her life.

The circumstances in which she lost her life are totally different from those that cost the lives of the two Roman boys, but at the same time they are dramatic.

How Giuditta Di Pomponio died

Mrs Judith, 88 years old originally from Arsitaa small town in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo, for some years she had moved with her son to another province.

Yesterday was returned to her country right with his son, as he usually did when he could.

The two traveled aboard a suvsa Nissan Qashqai, and the man had parked in a hilly area, by then get out of the car.

Suddenly the car with the woman still on board she freaked out and began its free run downhill, falling into a escarpment and flipping over several times.

Signora Giuditta was unable to do anything to avoid it and has lost his life in the terrible crash.

The authorities have impounded the car and in the next few days an expert report will be carried out on it, to clarify why such a tragedy ever occurred.