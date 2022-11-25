The body of the deceased was recovered after strenuous efforts that lasted for hours, while her mother was rescued.

Responsible authorities in the Syrian Civil Defense revealed that the victim fell into an open hole submerged in water, and slipped into the sewage system.

The statement of the Lattakia Fire Brigade indicated that, “Within the sewage crater, approximately 15 meters long, the girl who fell into the open crater, which is completely submerged in water, was entered and removed. The force of the water led her to withdraw this distance before she got stuck at a point connecting the pipes inside.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Despite all our efforts, we deeply regret that we were unable to save her. We spared no effort at all, but God has destined and what He wills to do.”

Sadness and anger

The Syrian social platforms were abuzz with the painful incident, and the comments of their pioneers focused on criticizing the presence of open drainage holes without covers, which makes them like traps in which passers-by can fall, especially during the night, as happened with the young woman and her grieving mother.

Commentators demanded that the negligent people be held accountable, and that the infrastructure in Lattakia and the various Syrian cities suffer from dilapidation. They wondered, is it reasonable for a young girl to lose her life due to the absence of a piece of iron to cover the sewage crater?