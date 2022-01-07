A tragedy that seems to repeat itself, a bouncy castle blown away and the end of the life of an 8-year-old girl

A tragedy that seems to repeat itself. A 8 year old girl she died before her mother’s eyes, after the wind swept away a bouncy castle.

It happened in Spain, precisely in Mislata (near Valencia). The children were playing in the castle when the unimaginable happened. A gust of wind he raised the big inflatable in the air and then threw it violently to the ground. The 8-year-old suffered fatal injuries, while others five minors have remained wounded. Among these, a four-year-old girl is hospitalized in very serious conditions and two other children who have suffered serious orthopedic trauma.

The victim was in the company of his little brother and when his mother, who was watching them carefully, realized it was happening, he tried to hold back the inflatable with all her strength.

Yes is clinging to the corner of the tarp who had reared up, trying desperately to keep the castle on the ground. But his strength was not enough to avoid the unpleasant tragedy. He saw his little girl’s life break before his eyes at just 8 years old.

Despite the timely intervention of the Fire Brigade and health workers and the transport to the hospital, the little girl was not there nothing to do.

The families have now entrusted everything into the hands of the legal. According to some parents, it would not have been the wind that swept away the bouncy castle, but an anchor of the inflatable made in wrong way. The investigations will now shed light on the state of maintenance of the castle. The death of the child could be the consequence of a fatal human error.

A tragedy that happened shortly after that ofAustralia. During a school party, a bouncy castle broke and flew away. Died six children. The last one died in the hospital, after days of agony.