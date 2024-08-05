Tragedy in Bali for an Italian couple on holiday: for Giancarlo Zicari, 49, there was nothing that could be done

He was called Giancarlo Zicari the 49-year-old Italian man, who yesterday morning, Sunday 4 August, lost his life in a tragic accident in Bali, where he was on holiday with his partner. According to reports, the two were hiking and had stopped on a bridge to take a selfie. Suddenly, the fence broke and the two fell. There was nothing that could be done for the man.

A vacation of love and relaxation which unfortunately turned into tragedy for an Italian couple, who in the last few days had left Rome to reach the wonderful landscapes of BaliThe tragedy occurred yesterday morning, Sunday 4 August, around 11:00 local time (5:00 in the morning in Italy).

The two were doing a hike to the waterfalls near the village of Bathuritiin the district of Tabanan, in the center of the island of Bali. According to what has emerged, it seems that they stopped on a bridge to take a photo, a selfie, when the unexpected and irreparable happened. As reported by the broadcaster CNN IndonesiaGiancarlo and his partner would have leaned on a railingwhich would not have supported their weight and would have detachedletting them fall into the void.

The fall was very violent, especially for the 49-year-old who probably lost his life instantly. His mateseriously injured, lost consciousness but recovered after about an hour. When she woke up she noticed that her companion was unconscious and immediately the alarm has been raised to the rescuers. When they arrived on the scene, however, they could do nothing but confirm the man’s death and worked for a long time to recover his body.

Zicari was born in Materabut for years he lived and worked in Rome, at the Alenia Space. In addition to his partner, he leaves behind his mother, father, a brother and a sister, all residents of Pisa. There is still no news on when his body will return to Italy.