She complained of strange pain and went to the emergency room. Andrea Valentina Rinaldi lost her life at just 34 years old

A sudden disappearance that broke everyone's hearts. Andrea Valentina Rinaldi, a 34-year-old mother, died of a sudden heart problem on January 5th. She leaves behind two little girls aged 7 years and 4 months.

Andrea Valentina Rinaldi lived in Stagni di Ostia, with her husband Fabrizio and their little girls. They were a happy family, ready to welcome the new year. And it was on New Year's Day that the unexpected happened. The mother started to feel ill, she had had Covid and the flu in the weeks before. On the morning of December 31st Andrea Valentina began to accuse one strange pain in the arms, chest and difficulty breathing. Her husband immediately took her to the Grassi emergency room in Ostia, where the doctors examined her and found some heart damage. So they arranged for his transfer to the San Camillo health facility in Rome the same evening.

Once they reached the second hospital, the doctors subjected the 34-year-old to other checks and discovered a probable fulminant myocarditis. Unfortunately, a few hours later the woman's heart stopped forever. The doctors did everything they could to save her, but all their attempts were in vain. They hoped for a miracle, also thanks to all the donors who came forward. However, in the end they were forced to give up and call their family, on the night between 4 and 5 January, to communicate the heartbreaking news of the brain death by Andrea Valentina Rinaldi and ask for the permission to detach the machines.

Friends of the two parents have created a fundraiser to help the father and his two daughters, who were left without their mother. Within days, they caught up over 20 thousand euros.

The autopsy will now clarify theexact cause of the young mother's death and to give answers to the family, who still cannot realize that it really happened and that Andrea Valentina will never return home.