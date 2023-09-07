Residents of a large number of neighborhoods in the capital, Khartoum, who are trapped in the heart of the clashes, are facing tragic humanitarian, health and security conditions, exacerbated by the intensification of aerial bombardment during the past few days.

Activists circulated on social media a video clip showing a solemn funeral for more than 20 people who were killed on Monday in random air and ground bombardment that targeted a neighborhood in the Umbada area in western Omdurman, according to a statement issued by the region’s emergency committee.

Despite the continuous rain of bullets and aerial bombardment, many residents venture out to get water, food or medicine, or to try to flee to safe places, but these attempts often end in either death or arrest.

Local and international organizations and bodies have warned of an exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe, with the high number of victims among those stranded in combat zones. Al-Sadiq Bashir, a resident of the Al-Shajara area, which is witnessing violent clashes around the vicinity of the adjacent armored corps, says that the trapped people have one of two options, either to break the siege and go out to fetch basic needs and be exposed to death by the gunfire of the combatants, or to stay in the homes and face slow death due to the lack of food, drinking water and life-saving medicines. for life.

Bashir told Sky News Arabia: “Tuesday, I had to go out to look for foodstuffs after we had consumed the last handful of flour, and to bring diabetes medicine for my sick mother, but I miraculously escaped death and returned home empty-handed after I was horrified by the sight of destruction and corpses dumped on the side of the road.”

For about 5 months, more than 80 percent of the neighborhoods of the three cities of the capital have been living without water or electricity, in light of the complete interruption of the supply network in some neighborhoods since the first shot was fired on the morning of Saturday, the fifteenth of April.

According to the Emergency Lawyers Authority, a national human rights body, those trapped in the areas of clashes are subjected to many violations, including arrest and detention, and not providing safe passages for their exit.

The situation is further exacerbated by the scarcity of medical and emergency services for the injured and the lack of life-saving and basic medicines for those with chronic diseases. Volunteers, emergency room crews, and medical personnel also find it extremely difficult to enter the besieged residential neighborhoods and provide assistance due to the indiscriminate shelling, targeting, looting, and continuous arrests.

In light of the rains and the deteriorating environmental situation due to the accumulation and decomposition of corpses in the streets and the lack of hygiene and sanitation services, fears are increasing of the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases, at a time when the health system has reached a stage of almost complete collapse after more than 80 percent of hospitals are out of service and shortages. Acute life-saving medicines and medical aids.