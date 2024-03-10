The Dubai Police General Traffic Department has prepared to provide comfort to road users during the month of Ramadan, especially during peak times before Iftar time, by intensifying patrols, especially at intersections and points that are expected to witness some traffic jams, such as around mosques during Tarawih prayers.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, told Emirates Today that it is necessary for the values ​​of this month to be reflected in the behavior of drivers, stressing the need to be patient and self-control while driving, adhere to traffic laws, rules and etiquette, and give others their rights. Use the road safely.

He pointed out the importance of moving well before breakfast time, and dealing calmly with situations that could be exposed to, pointing out that many minor accidents occur during crowding due to a lack of concentration, the rush of some people, and their insistence on overtaking others in an incorrect manner, which may cause some kind of provocation.

He stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to provide all means of comfort to road users during the holy month by organizing traffic, relieving traffic congestion, and facilitating the entry and exit of vehicles to and from the Emirate of Dubai.

He appealed to mosque visitors to avoid random parking or standing on the sidewalks during the Isha and Tarawih prayers, pointing out that closing roads in front of mosques with worshipers’ vehicles is an unfortunate phenomenon that harms the interests of those who visit those roads, especially if those mosques are located in residential areas, which hinders the use of those roads. On the streets and doing their work, users are forced to wait a long time and call the police.

He pointed out that the General Traffic Department of Dubai Police has begun preparations for the month of Ramadan, by developing the necessary traffic plans to reduce accidents, and intensifying the field presence of patrols and traffic sergeants on the internal and external streets in the emirate, to maintain the security and safety of its users during the holy month.