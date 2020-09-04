E.A “traffic light” is to indicate the corona risk in Austrian regions in the future. It is based on criteria such as the change in the number of infections (on a seven-day average, extrapolated to the respective population). But the number of tests in the corresponding region, the proportion of cases with an unknown source or the regional resources in the healthcare system should also play a role.

Green stands for low, yellow for medium, orange for high and red for very high risk. That is a good overview for the population about regional development, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) on Friday. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober expects the “traffic light” to provide a “boost in transparency”. It is intended to ensure that the risk assessment is carried out according to objective criteria and that the response to them is uniform. In the case of yellow, for example, the mask requirement in retail, gastronomy and events is to be tightened. Schoolchildren will then have to wear a face mask everywhere except in their own place.

The cities suffer

However, the traffic light switching is not really removed from political influence. According to media reports, it is carried out by a commission to which five representatives of the federal government and nine of the federal states are sent. In addition, five specialists (e.g. virologists) are to be sent to her. Because the experts are also named by the federal government, the federal government would have a majority, so to speak.

Even the first postings were evidence of vehement political influence. There are reports of angry calls from provincial governors who do not like a higher risk rating at all. In the past week, the “traffic light” in all regions of Austria showed green, a uniformity that did not reflect reality at all. Four regions have now been switched to yellow: The Tyrolean district of Kufstein and the cities of Vienna, Linz and Graz. All other districts stayed green.

But the Mayor of Linz, a social democrat, immediately announced that the changeover would have no consequence in his city. The “obscure traffic light construct” does not reflect the reality of the city, it is a “botch”.

Because there is no legal basis for the “traffic light”, there are no obligations arising from it. There is also fierce resistance to the traffic light in Vienna, which is ruled by red and green; There it is believed that the ÖVP in particular wants to cast the city in a bad light because there are state elections in the autumn. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said he took note of the traffic lights. But he criticized that the criteria were incomprehensible and that it was still not clear what specific effects they would have.

Health Minister Anschober tried to take away the stigmatization of the traffic light circuit. Even a green classification is “no carte blanche”, then the basic rules such as regular hand washing and keeping your distance should still be observed. But yellow is also not a reason for “drama and allegations to the authorities”. The cities just have it harder at the moment. The traffic light is not static, there is a dynamic up and down. Six regions are currently over value, but have not yet been classified as “yellow” by the experts of the Corona Commission. In the past 24 hours, 357 new infections were registered throughout Austria, the vast majority (196) of them in Vienna.