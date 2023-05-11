Years ago I was catapulted, by that one sentence of three words: Nothing wrong with that. It is Cor van den Boogaard who says it in What’s stopping us? (HUMAN). In six parts, Jeroen Smit looks for the obstacles to living more sustainably. Part one is about food waste. No one wants to throw food away, everyone does it. And how. In the Netherlands, two billion kilos of food ends up in the waste bin. Per year, we are predicted, a traffic jam of loaded trucks from Utrecht to Barcelona. Bumper to bumper. Yes, that’s insanely much.

One of the main causes of food waste appears to be the confusion about the date that should be on all products. ‘Use until’ for fresh products that start to spoil after that date and are therefore no longer safe to consume. Milk, bread, meat. And the culprit under the guidelines on the packaging: ‘best before’. This designation is not about safety, but about quality. The chips are still fine to eat after 2028, at most a little less crunchy. Nevertheless, supermarkets remove everything with an (almost) expired date from the shelves and it usually disappears in the waste container. The consumer who cleans out his kitchen cupboard throws it away. Because he doesn’t know any better.

The Food and Drug Administration makes one exception. Food banks are allowed to distribute products of which the ‘best before’ date has passed for a year after date. And so they do, says Cor van den Boogaard. He is the food safety coordinator of the food banks. Tomato cubes in block, pre-packaged biscuits, coffee. Supermarkets don’t want to sell it anymore, they throw it away or give it away. Shame. Because: “Nothing wrong with that.”

Nothing wrong with it. Can you just eat. Nothing wrong with it. I can still hear my father say it, with his nose above the plastic stacking trays with meat products. I saw yellowish ham and shivered, he smelled unspoiled food and filled my sandwiches with it for the school break. After a week – in a plastic bag – in my backpack, those sandwiches turned into white-greenish sponges that I had to throw away with care – oh woe if he accidentally found them. He took rotten pieces out of apples and ate the rest, including the core, with relish. Leftovers were always much tastier than hot food every day before, I resolved never to keep leftovers later. As he grew older, his thrift became more radical. Leftover gravy went back in the pan for weeks until it was a blackened mush – because did we know how much flavor that gave? I remember a heated argument about a ten year old jar of mustard about the date, and whether or not mustard could be perishable.

What I’m saying is: if only we hadn’t been so opposed to the generation that experienced the war, or the one shortly after. The fathers and mothers who smoothed and kept paper bags from the butcher. Those plastic bread tabs, postman rubber bands and garbage bag sealers collected in a kitchen drawer or weck bottle, for when it came in handy again. Eat those leftovers clean. Even if we did half of what they did, we wouldn’t be stuck with the baked pears. We, the consumers, throw away 82.5 million kilos of good food. That’s 82 with 6 zeros. Because we think it’s not good anymore.

Break down radical obstacles

Jeroen Smit is now quite radically clearing obstacles in this episode. As an activist in a tailored suit, he visits the superpower. Supermarket Albert Heijn, market leader. Just stick one simple label on all your house brands, he says. Products will then be thrown away less quickly, he hammers, so do it now. ‘Look, taste, smell’ it says. It encourages consumers to decide for themselves whether or not there is something wrong with the food.