Ahmed Abed À Abu Dhabi

Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri, the traffic expert and CEO of the “Saed Association” to reduce traffic accidents, identified six major mistakes and violations committed by some drivers in the month of Ramadan, and cause traffic accidents that include excessive speed to catch up on the time of Iftar, breaking the red light, and random parking in front of mosques and centers. commercial vehicles, obstructing traffic, using an horn when not necessary, using a phone while driving without a headset, and overtaking by mistake.

Police reports stated that drivers caused, in the past years during the month of Ramadan, various traffic accidents, which led to multiple cases of deaths and various injuries, ranging from simple, medium or severe, at the state level.

Al-Amiri told «Emirates Today» that there are a group of various mistakes and negative behaviors committed by some drivers while driving vehicles during the holy month, threatening their safety and the safety of road users, the most important of which is driving at high speed and passing a red light, with the aim of catching up on the time of Iftar, which causes Fatal accidents, leading to fatalities and serious injuries.

He pointed out the problem of random parking of worshipers’ vehicles in the vicinity of mosques, especially during Tarawih prayers, stressing that there are negative scenes, in which worshipers’ vehicles cause the closure of two or three lanes of the road, which leads to obstruction of traffic and traffic, and many scenes in which some drivers stand behind vehicles, which hinders their movement.

He stressed the importance of the worshiper being aware that the road belongs to everyone, and giving the road his right, and not making himself a negative element during his performance of the prayer, by closing the road to others, without taking into account the interests of others.

Some drivers warned of a lack of focus and attention while driving, due to the long nights in the month of Ramadan, as this causes some drivers to commit serious accidents, explaining that there are employees who stay up late hours, which makes them lose focus and attention, and makes them vulnerable to falling asleep while driving, pointing out that Traffic accidents occurred due to the driver’s inattention.

Al-Amiri warned that drivers should take caution while driving a vehicle during fasting, especially those who suffer from chronic diseases that may affect their driving, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, as it is important when feeling tired or lack of concentration to line up on the right side of the road and request an ambulance. Through the central operating room.

According to police reports, the traffic accidents that occurred during the month of Ramadan varied between run-over, shock and deterioration, and the evening period was the most time that witnessed traffic accidents.

The reports summarized the most prominent reasons that led to traffic accidents, including excessive speed, lack of consideration for road conditions, sudden deviation, lack of attention of road users to surprises, not leaving a sufficient safety distance, crossing a red light, and other reasons.

Random stand

Traffic patrols monitored negative scenes and behaviors on the roads, most notably the random stopping of worshipers’ vehicles during Tarawih prayers, excessive speed in order to catch up with the Maghrib call to prayer, and lack of attention and concentration due to lack of sleep.

And police leaders called on drivers to adhere to the traffic law, reduce speeds, not obstruct traffic and traffic, and strengthen efforts to provide traffic safety in the holy month, by adhering to traffic laws, reducing speeds, paying attention, fastening seat belts, and not using the phone by hand while driving. Leave enough distance behind vehicles, and pay attention to road surprises.