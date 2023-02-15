The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department – Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, in cooperation with the Media and Public Relations Department, launched the traffic awareness campaign for the year 2023 AD regarding the dangers of cutting the traffic light under the slogan (skipping the red light is extremely dangerous), which comes from One of the strategies of the Ministry of Interior is the traffic sector, which aims to make the roads safer, as the campaign aims to educate and warn road users of the dangers of cutting red lights and the consequent dangers.

The head of the Traffic Awareness Team at the Federal Traffic Council, and Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Brigadier General Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, explained during the launch of the campaign that skipping the red light is an irresponsible act by a reckless and indifferent group with their lives and the lives of innocent others, explaining that the accidents resulting from skipping the red light are The most dangerous, as the possibility of collision with vehicles coming from other directions is almost certain, which raises the degrees of injury to severe and death.

He added that the penalty for violating a red light according to Article 33 of the Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates a fine of 1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and the seizure of the vehicle for 30 days, calling on road users to adhere to the traffic and traffic regulations and laws, and to focus while driving or when waiting to cross the traffic light and avoid using The phone to avoid the vehicle drifting or crossing the signal and adhering to the legal speeds on the roads, wishing traffic safety