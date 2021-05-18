Those involved in the collision, an 18-year-old young man and a 66-year-old woman, were transferred to the Morales Meseguer Hospital An ambulance in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

A 18-year-old man and 66-year-old woman They have been injured in a collision between two vehicles that occurred on Avenida de Infanteria in the hamlet of Churra, in the municipality of Murcia, reported sources from the Emergency Coordination Center consulted by Europa Press.

The ‘1-1-2’ received from 2:52 p.m. several calls informing that, as a result of the accident, one of the people involved was trapped inside his vehicle. Local Police patrols, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council and ambulances with medical personnel from the Urgency and Sanitary Emergencies Management 061 have traveled to the place. The toilets treated the two wounded –the young man, with multiple injuries, and the woman, with bruises– and they were transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital.