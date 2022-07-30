THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, July 30, 2022, 2:23 p.m.



A traffic accident this Saturday morning caused two kilometers of retention at the Espinardo junction of the A-7 in Murcia, in the direction of Almería. The accident was minor and has only caused minor material damage, according to sources from the Traffic Civil Guard. However, the Civil Guard has already withdrawn the vehicles and traffic circulates normally again on the second day of the operation starting on August 1.

Specifically, the accident caused retentions from kilometer 564, at the height of the district of Cabezo de Torres, to kilometer 566, in Churra, for which the Civil Guard activated the yellow level of circulation.

It should be remembered that the Provincial Traffic Headquarters foresees a “considerable increase” in the circulatory current on the roads of the basic and complementary network of the Region of Murcia during the operation starting on August 1.

Specifically, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) calculates about 381,000 trips from July 29 to August 1, of the total of 2,700,000 that will take place throughout the month of August in the Region of Murcia, according to reports Government Delegation sources.

As for the most conflictive sections of the Region of Murcia, these are, in the exit itineraries, kilometer 567 of the A-7, in the direction of Algeciras; and 782, incorporation coming from RM-19, towards Alicante, of the AP-7. While in both itineraries the section of kilometer 135 (Murcia) of the A-30, link with the A-7, stands out.

On return itineraries, the sections with the highest accident rate are km 570 of the A-7 towards Tarragona, with a link to the A-30; the 136,500 direction Albacete of the A-30; and the 0 of the RM-12, link with the AP-7 and the CT-32.