The Verdi trade union has called for a strike by security personnel at Berlin Airport on March 13 to begin in the early hours of the morning, noting that the strike is likely to cause long lines of passengers or flight cancellations.

The service sector workers union said it was calling a strike over disagreements over compensation for night shifts, weekends and bank holidays that had been paid for years.

“Verdi is demanding adequate pay for airport security personnel who work at inconvenient hours. Overtime has not improved since 2006, and we have been in intermittent negotiations for an increase since 2013,” the union said in a statement.