PP and PSOE finish outlining their candidacies for city councils these days, with complications in some of them
On May 28, not only the Government of the Community is at stake, but also the mayoralties of the 45 municipalities of the Region. The municipal elections are, without a doubt, those that require the greatest effort on the part of the autonomous structures of the parties. Each locality has its idiosyncrasies and select the most suitable candidates.
#towntotown #battle #Region #Murcia
Leave a Reply