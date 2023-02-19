Diego José Mateos and Fulgencio Gil (the photo is from 2018) will reissue in Lorca the fight they had in the 2019 elections. / Jaime Insa / AGM

On May 28, not only the Government of the Community is at stake, but also the mayoralties of the 45 municipalities of the Region. The municipal elections are, without a doubt, those that require the greatest effort on the part of the autonomous structures of the parties. Each locality has its idiosyncrasies and select the most suitable candidates.