Santiago de Calatrava is a municipality of the Sierra Sur Jiennense that today It has 672 inhabitants and in the 70s there were more than 3,000 neighbors. Given this situation, and in an attempt to combat the depopulation that affects the … Locality, in their town hall they have devised a suggestive formula to attract new residents that has come to completely collapse the Consistory switchboards.

It is the rent at prices of 30 and 50 euros of seven homes of three or four bedrooms with everything necessary so that a family can be installed and start from scratch. To do this, The City Council asked the State for the transfer of the former Civil Guard Barracks That he had been disused for years, after conditioning it, he launched the offer and the avalanche of applications soon arriving. In just 5 days, 8,000 plaintiffs were registered. In fact, its mayor, Rocío ZamoraHe explains that there was a time when they decided not to accept new requests due to the impossibility of meeting calls, mails and visits interested in the offer. «We expected a good reception because they were very low pricesbut we never imagine this demand that has overwhelmed us, ”he says.

The idea is that the new families that are established in the town can promote the repopulation of the municipality, therefore, the only two requirements that The City Council demands to opt for these floors are that they are families With stable employment and, above all, have young children of school age. And it is that the main reason that has moved to this City Council has launched this project is the survival of the town’s school.

The municipality has a school with 33 students enrolled from the Infant to Second of the ESO and They have a classroom per course, but recognize that every year they live With the fear of not being able to maintain the minimum ratio of students, that this supposes the closure of the center and the conversion into a rural school where all students would study together. Fathers and mothers do not want such a change, so they estimate that if each of the Seven new families brings with it as a half two children“The problem would be solved.”

In this sense, and taking into account the obligation to have a stable job, the applicant’s profile that could be adapted to the offer is that of families of the region than work nearby and can move, or families from any point in Spain They can telework. It is a great opportunity for people who love the countryside and the quiet and simple life offered by small peoples dedicated to agriculture such as Santiago de Calatrava. «We have realized how tired people are living in the citymany want to break everything and enjoy the tranquility of life in the countryside and if, in addition, it is at such an affordable price, much better, ”says Rocío Zamora.

There are no waiting lists

Despite its dimensions and although the business number has decreased significantly in recent decades, the people have all the necessary services to “live well”: school, health center and an emergency point. «Here the waiting lists do not exist, if your little son dawns Sick, in the same morning the pediatrician serves you, “there is also leisure and” we have gym and even a spa, here you live very well. “

The intention is that for the next school year the new families are already installed that, predictably, They will be chosen by a notary raffleonce those that meet the requirements.

In the town they are very satisfied with this initiative, not only because of the good reception it has had from the first moment, but also, because “It is generating a lot of movement and awareness among the neighbors”.

The governor points out that in the last month since the news was known, several homes have been sold to families that have returned to the municipality because the neighbors are lowering the prices of the real estate, ““is being a revolutioneveryone is contributing to recover what we were ».