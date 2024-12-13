Christmas is knocking on the door, so it is not surprising that practically every corner of the country has already put on its lights and is decked out for the occasion. This time of year is a perfect time to take stock, give thanks and get together with family – which does not necessarily have to be the one with whom you share blood – and to celebrate. In big cities everything can be a little more impersonal, but in those small towns that are spread throughout Spain the feeling that flourishes is more intense and all their neighbors work together to give a special touch to their homes.

This is what happens every year in steela small village with only 37 inhabitants located in the council of Quirós (Asturias), which has managed to occupy a prominent place on the map of these holidays thanks to its Christmas lighting, which, it is said, has more light bulbs per inhabitant than Vigo.

Image of the town of Aciera at dusk all illuminated



miguel san jose





15 years ago the ‘Canor Fandos’ neighborhood association An initiative began to decorate the town, an activity that has now become a tradition and to which more people gradually joined, but no institutions, which makes its value even greater. ‘This is a job of the people for the people, here each neighbor collaborates with what they can and how they can. Beyond the City Council, which is in charge of street lighting, we do not have the help or support of any institution, so the retired members of the association are the ones who spend the most time in the previous month to install everything,’ he explains. Miguel San José, president of the Association.

In addition, the lights-on event, which is celebrated during the Constitution long weekend, is accompanied by a raffle for a Christmas basket, ‘La Cestona’, intended for members of the local association, with music and Christmas carols and with a chocolate for the whole town. On the other hand, the Quirós City Council has called the second edition of its decoration contest, an initiative that seeks to encourage creativity and teamwork among neighbors. The prizes, intended for associations, businesses and individuals, range between 150 and 800 euros and the jury takes into account both design and originality, as well as the use of sustainable materials and handmade decorations.









Christmas decoration and lighting in Aciera

Miguel San Jose



During this month of December, thanks to the decoration installed that makes the town shine with an almost magical halo, the tourist influx is greatly increased in Aciera, numbering in the thousands. ‘From the long weekend until the end of Christmas on weekends and holidays, this is, as we say in Asturias, ‘a pilgrimage’, visitors and many excited children never stop arriving,” explains Miguel. Visitors have a signposted route that runs through the most prominent corners of the town to ensure that no one misses a single detail.

After this special day, the 37 residents proudly contemplate the streets that shine brighter every year in a time that, ‘We live with great enthusiasm, imagine!’ And there is not a single one of them who does not soak up the joy of these days and who does not celebrate the great effort they make to make their town the most beautiful for Christmas.

A unique natural environment

Those who decide to visit this destination during Christmas can complete the getaway with a hiking route in the surrounding area since this town is located near the Ubiñas-La Mesa Natural Parkdeclared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, Valdemurio reservoir and Senda del Oso.

Image of the Sierra de Caranga



asturias tourism-jano foggia





For example, the one that carries to Collado de Acieraan itinerary of medium difficulty, a gradient of 261 meters and five kilometers that takes about two hours. This excursion can be extended by going down to the neighboring town of Villamejín, thus completing a circuit around the Sierra de Caranga.