A tourist apologized for damaging a wall at the Colosseum in the Italian capital, Rome.

The tourist, who came from Britain, had used at the end of last June a key to engrave his name and the name of his fiancee on the walls of the giant Roman amphitheater, which dates back more than two thousand years.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” said that the tourist is a 27-year-old named Ivan Dimitrov, who lives in the British city of Bristol.

After what the tourist did due to videos taken with mobile phones spread on the Internet, the police forces arrested the man, who faces a heavy fine.

Colosseum building

The tourist wrote in a letter, published by the British media, “I confess to the great embarrassment of knowing that this landmark is one of the ancient ruins, after the act that I regret doing.”

Send the tourist’s letter to Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the City of Rome and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The tourist’s lawyer told the newspaper “Il-Messaggero” that his client represents “a model for a foreigner who believes that everything is permissible in Italy, even if it is something that will be severely punished in his home country.”

The lawyer hopes for a lighter sentence for his client thanks to the letter of apology.

In the letter, the tourist expressed his “sincere apologies to the Italians and the entire world for the damage caused to an asset, which is in fact the inheritance of all humanity.”