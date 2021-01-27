A Russian woman who had a rest in Zanzibar conducted a survey among local residents and found out their opinion about her compatriots. Her story was published on her personal blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

The tourist noted that the Africans interviewed had certain stereotypes about Russian women. For example, many stressed that they are distinguished by strongly pumped lips, as well as bright and revealing outfits, in particular, leopard dresses and sparkly swimwear.

In addition, local residents believe that travelers from Russia do not speak English well. The author of the blog added that she sometimes felt uncomfortable with questions about good knowledge of the language.

In addition, the Russian woman advised the tourists not to leave the hotel in the evening without a male company and not to provoke the Zanzibari people with “the best evening dresses.”

“You can hardly find a place on the island where you can walk [наряды]… It is better not to meddle in nightclubs. Almost the only way is to stay in a 4-5 star hotel and go to them for dinner. By the way, it is quite possible to go to hotels nearby to have dinner on a paid basis, or to get to more distant places by taxi, ”she summed up.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Russians who do not like excessive heat were advised not to go to Zanzibar, since the air temperature there from December to March reaches plus 40 degrees. Also, the disadvantage of Zanzibar, according to tourists, is the frequent ebb and flow, which have to be monitored in order to enter the water. In addition, tourists may be disappointed by the poverty and dirt on the island, as they may be faced with an “unpresentable picture” upon leaving the hotel.