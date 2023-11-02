Daily Mail: a tourist taking a selfie on a pier in England was covered by a huge wave

A tourist decided to take a selfie on a pier in England during bad weather, ended up under a huge wave and was caught on video. Among the eyewitnesses of the incident, the girl was known as an “idiot,” reports Daily Mail.

The incident took place on Whitby Pier in North Yorkshire. The footage shows the traveler standing alone on the pier and taking pictures. At some point, a wave covers her and sweeps her off her feet, which is why the tourist almost ends up in the sea, but manages to quickly get up. After this, the heroine of the video calmly walks to the shore, and the authors of the video make fun of her.

“If a severe weather warning is in effect, just stay home. It’s not worth risking your life for the sake of a photo or a selfie, just as it’s not worth risking the lives of our volunteers who will have to go to the rescue and pull you out of the water,” Steve Hart, a senior coast guard officer, shared his opinion about the video.