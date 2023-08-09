Daily Mail: Tourist breaks her spine while jumping into the sea in Croatia

A tourist who was vacationing in Croatia with a friend jumped into the sea unsuccessfully, broke her spine and ended up with bone fragments in her spinal cord. This is reported Daily Mail.

According to the publication, 20-year-old Jordan Robinson and her friend arrived in Dubrovnik in the south of the country. There they decided to swim in the sea, but during the jump into the water the girl was seriously injured. Rescuers pulled her to land and rushed her to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a fracture of the lumbar spine.

It also turned out that bone fragments dangerously squeezed her spinal cord. The girl underwent emergency surgery. Robinson’s mother announced a fundraiser to pay medical bills. She could not visit her daughter due to financial difficulties.

