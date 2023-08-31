La Reppublica: Customs in Sardinia detained a Frenchman with 41 kilograms of stones

Italian customs officers detained a tourist from France who tried to take out 41 kilograms of stones and pebbles from Sardinia. Now the European faces a fine of hundreds of thousands of rubles, informs edition of La Reppublica.

According to law enforcement officers, the Frenchman took stones from Lampianu beach in the city of Sassari. He wanted to carry cargo in the trunk of a car and bought a ferry ticket from Porto Torres to Nice, but ran into a check at the port.

The picture released by the customs shows that the artifacts found at the tourist’s place occupied a small desk. Some stones are about the size of a rugby ball.

Related materials:

It is specified that since 2017 in Sardinia there is a law on the theft of sand, shells and other prohibited souvenirs from the beaches. Now violators must pay a fine of 500 to 3,000 euros (52,000 to 313,000 rubles), and the cargo confiscated from them will be returned to the beach.

Earlier, 12 carcasses of miniature foxes, phoenixes, were found in the luggage of a Russian citizen who arrived from Egypt. The tourist did not have veterinary documents and permission to import animals.