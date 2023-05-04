In hotel receptions, so many complaints are heard -from the temperature of the shower water to the hardness of the pillows- that in a Chinese accommodation they did not even pay attention to a guest who stood at the counter because his room smelled evil. Only when he insisted because he couldn’t sleep a wink did they agree to change him to another. And the truth is that this tourist who had traveled to the Tibetan region, in the west of the country, had reasons to complain because the local police found a corpse under his bed the next day.

Zhang, as the last name of this tourist who has become very popular on social networks in his country after the story came to light, chose a hotel in the capital of the region, Lhasa, to stay on his visit on April 21. to Tibet. As soon as he got to the room, he already protested to the employees about the smell, but the staff associated it with the activity of a bakery located below the building. In view of the lack of success of his claim, he decided to lie down for a while, but he could not sleep for more than three hours. And again he complained. On that second occasion they did meet his demand and assigned him another bedroom on a higher floor.

But it wasn’t until a day later that the mystery of the smell coming from the first room Zhang entered was solved. The local police discovered that the body of a woman was found under the mattress, a finding that made the tourist decide to demand compensation from the hotel for having altered his travel plans and, furthermore, for the trauma suffered from having slept in that bed. . In fact, he did not want to stay another minute in the place and, as soon as he finished being interviewed, the agents took a flight.

Police investigations suggest that the woman who appeared under the mattress -and whose disappearance her own relatives reported- was murdered elsewhere and her body was later transferred to the hotel. The investigation has not yet been closed but a man has already been arrested in the city of Lanzhou, some 1,300 kilometers away, as a suspect in the crime. In the accommodation they assume that this person left without checking out to gain time in escaping from him.