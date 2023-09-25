A tourist turned over a guest of the St. Petersburg Military Museum to the police for making a Nazi salute

A tourist from Severodvinsk saw a guest of the Military Historical Museum of Artillery in St. Petersburg performing a Nazi salute and handed him over to the police. About it reports edition “Fontanka”.

It is clarified that the 39-year-old man turned to law enforcement officers at about 15:30 on September 25. He reported that he noticed a visitor on the museum grounds who defiantly raised his hand, depicting a Nazi salute.

According to the publication, the police took a 28-year-old resident of Vladivostok to the police station. After interrogation he was released. It is known that the Russian has already been brought to justice.

