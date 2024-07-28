Daily Mail: British tourist falls and cracks head on rocks in Mallorca

A British tourist went on holiday with his family and smashed his head on rocks in a stream in front of his children, reports Daily Mail.

It is specified that the accident occurred in Mallorca, Spain. The 46-year-old man was playing with children near a stream, climbed a wall blocking the flow of water, and accidentally fell head first. He received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The medical team examined the children and handed them over to their mother.

Earlier, an 11-year-old girl from Ireland went on holiday with her family to Spain and was found lifeless. While the girl’s relatives were sleeping in the room, she went out onto the balcony and fell, flying down about 20 meters and landing on the roof of a restaurant.