An Italian was killed and at least five people were injured tonight in a shooting and run-over in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, all of them tourists from Italy and UK.

The attacker, an Arab-Israeli man, was also killed, Israeli media and emergency medical services reported.

Members of the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service declared a man in his 30s dead and evacuated five people to the hospital who were hit by a car, a spokesman for this medical organization specified in a statement.

Among the injured, three people are in moderate condition, while two others were slightly injured, MDA said. All of them would be tourists and there would be no Israelis among them.

According to the police, a driver of a vehicle ran over several pedestrians on a central avenue in the Tel Aviv waterfront area until it capsized.

After that, agents in the area “they recognized that the driver was trying to get the weapon he had”, before which they shot and killed him, specified a police spokesman. According to media, the alleged perpetrator of the attack was an Arab-Israeli from Kafer Qasem, a town with an Arab majority in central Israel.

This incident occurs in the midst of a strong upsurge in violence in the region in the middle of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.and after another attack today that killed two Israeli women in the occupied West Bank.

Israel carried out several retaliatory attacks this past morning against the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, after the firing of rockets by Palestinian militants after days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The sky turned orange after the bombing. Photo: Mohammed Know. EFE

This 2023 has been the deadliest beginning of the year in the framework of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict since 2000. In the few more than three months since the beginning of this year, 18 people have died in attacks committed by Palestinians or Arabs- Israelis, while at least 92 Palestinians have been killed in various kinds of violent incidents with Israel.

In the last year, the city of Tel Aviv – a liberal area and rather isolated from the conflict dynamics in the rest of the region – has been the target of several attacks that have caused deaths.

This same week there were anti-government protests in Tel Aviv.

