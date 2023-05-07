And according to the New York Post, according to the BBC, a Chinese man, identified as Zhang, decided to stay at the Guzang Shuhua Hotel, which witnessed the strange incident, last month.

According to Zhang, after completing the booking procedures, he took a nap in his room, but he smelled a foul smell, which he initially thought was coming from his feet.

After he washed his feet and left the room to tour a site near the hotel, Zhang returned to his room again, and was surprised by the strong stench in the place.

After Zhang’s insistence and persistent request to the hotel staff to change his room, he was moved to another room.

Only a few hours have passed since Zhang was in his new room, when he was surprised by policemen who told him that they had found a dead body under his bed, which he had left.

Investigators later informed Zhang that they had arrested a person in connection with the body found in his room, which the accused had killed and taken to the hotel for later disposal, but in the end he only decided to escape.

Zhang shared his scary story on Chinese social network Weibo, saying, “I still feel scared. I can’t sleep easily.”