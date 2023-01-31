In Bucharest, a Briton hit a pregnant woman in a Mercedes and tried to escape to London

A British tourist was caught at Cluj International Airport in northern Romania while trying to leave the country – he is suspected of running over a pregnant woman and fleeing the scene. Writes about it Daily Mail.

It is noted that the incident occurred late in the evening in the center of Bucharest on Thursday, January 26. 24-year-old British citizen Ali Aboungab (Ali Aboungab) of Libyan origin knocked down at a pedestrian crossing in his Mercedes a woman who was eight months pregnant. The tourist fled the scene of the accident.

The victim was taken to the hospital – the woman had a miscarriage. The police put the driver on the wanted list. On the morning of the next day, January 27, Abungab was detained while going through passport control at Cluj airport: the man was trying to board a flight to London. The Briton was arrested and sent to the police station for questioning.

