An American tourist did not survive after having extreme sex with her husband in Malaga. The publication reported this Murcia Today.

It is known that the 43-year-old traveler and her 50-year-old husband rented an apartment in the center of the resort in Spain. On Saturday, April 6, a woman was found there without signs of life.

It turned out that foreigners engaged in risky sexual games during their vacation. The police arrested the American woman's husband, who is allegedly negligently responsible for the incident.

The man will appear in court as the investigation continues.

