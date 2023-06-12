In the center of Istanbul, robbers stabbed a Russian tourist in the heart and fled

On Taksim Square in the center of Istanbul, robbers attacked a Russian tourist and stabbed him in the heart. It is reported it is reported Haberturk.

The Russian died in the hospital. According to preliminary information, there were four intruders, they tried to take away the phone from the tourist, but were rebuffed.

Tourist killed in Istanbul revealed

The Russian who died on Taksim Square turned out to be 40-year-old lawyer Vyacheslav Nechiporchuk. He came to Istanbul on business and at the same time decided to attend the Champions League final match between Manchester City and Inter with friends. After the game, Nechiporchuk went to rest with the company. The attack took place on June 11 at 8:30 am, when the Russian was heading to the hotel to collect his things and fly to Moscow.

The footage from the CCTV cameras shows how Nechiporchuk was molested by several men. During the conversation, they began to tease the Russian tourist. Passers-by watched what was happening, but no one dared to intervene in the conflict. When the Russian refused to give the smartphone to the robbers and offered physical resistance, his opponents stabbed him to death and fled.

Local residents called an ambulance to the scene and tried to help the victim until doctors arrived at the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he died soon after.

The killers of a Russian in Istanbul were detained

Turkish police succeeded in hot pursuit detain two suspects in the attack on Nechiporchuk in Istanbul, two more are on the run. Among them, including the one who hit Nechiporchuk with a knife. Information about the detainees is not disclosed. Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case under the article on premeditated murder and have already taken it to court.

As a result of the investigation of the incident, it became known that a quarrel had occurred between the deceased and the suspects as a result of teasing a Russian tourist <...> The search for the remaining suspects continues Istanbul Police Department

At the Consulate General of Russia in Istanbul confirmed death of a Russian They stressed that the investigation into the case is underway. It also became known that in Moscow the deceased had a wife and a two-year-old daughter.

The State Duma called the death of a Russian fan banal hooliganism

Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Dmitry Svishchev reacted to the murder of a Russian fan in Istanbul, calling the incident banal hooliganism.

According to him, such an incident could happen in any country in the world, and it should not be associated with any sporting event. The MP stressed that there are many factors unrelated to the sporting event that could have influenced what happened.

At the same time, Svishchev expressed regret over what happened and called the attackers on the Russian bandits.