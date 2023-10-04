Anti-Russian sanctions could not change St. Petersburg for the worse, Finnish tourist Juha Perttula told the publication Iltalehti.

The tourist said that he had been to Russia almost hundreds of times, and also lived in St. Petersburg for a long time. He noted that the Northern capital has not changed at all over the past year and a half.

“The city looks the same as before. Only advertisements for military service make me think about the events in Ukraine,” Perttula said in an article dated September 28.

As a resident of Finland noted, the greatest changes in St. Petersburg affected the tourism sector: now on the street it is not so easy to hear speech not in Russian.

Finn noted that the sanctions imposed on Russia led to the development of domestic production of those goods that previously had to be imported. Petrulla noted that Russian factories are now operating at full capacity. He also added that cafes and restaurants are “full of people,” and you can find “anything” in stores.

At the same time, the tourist’s return to his homeland turned into an adventure. For example, Finnish customs officials had questions about fuel briquettes and toilet paper purchased in St. Petersburg, since such household goods in Russia are very cheap compared to Finland.

“In Soviet times, Finns usually brought toilet paper to their eastern neighbor, but now it’s the other way around: Perttula brought toilet paper from Russia to Finland,” the authors of the publication ironically noted.

Earlier, on September 12, the World Trade Organization published a report that confirms the negative impact of restrictions against Russia on the economies of most countries in the world. Countries with a high level of integration inevitably lose part of their wealth.

Back in July, the media noted the negative impact of this economic measure on French residents. The withdrawal of Russian gas has hit the well-being of ordinary citizens. Journalists wrote that Europe is already very weak, and America is losing its influence.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with the special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region.