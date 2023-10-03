Reddit user discovers black hole behind mirror in hotel room

A tourist discovered a mysterious black hole behind a mirror in a hotel room and puzzled netizens. He shared his find on the portal Reddit.

“Saw the mirror in my hotel room shaking erratically and discovered this space in the wall behind it,” wrote an author with the handle Schlower288. He attached a photo to the post, which shows his hand moving away the mirror and a large black hole in the wall.

The man’s post received hundreds of comments. “I’ve seen this movie before. This will end badly for the guest!”, “Now you will have to take it off and crawl through the hole. Be sure to film all this for us,” “I think you just found the murder scene,” “Isn’t that how Silent Hill 4 starts?” joked the portal’s readers.

Related materials:

There were also those who did not see anything mysterious in the design. “As an electrician, I am simply shocked by such rubbish work. Put some effort into your work, dude!” one commenter fumed.

Earlier, another Reddit user posted a notification on the platform from the “Screen Time” section on an IPhone. The device’s analytics have puzzled netizens.