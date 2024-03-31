A video of a fire at the Aquarius tourist center in the Krasnodar Territory has been published

The fire engulfed the Aquarius camp site in the Krasnodar region in a matter of minutes. Video of a fire in the Russian region published Telegram-Mash channel.

The footage shows how two-story wooden buildings caught fire. Of these, 50 people were evacuated. The guests' personal belongings were left inside and burned. Some vacationers had to run out into the street wearing only their swimming trunks.

The fire at the Aquarius tourist center in the Absheronsky district of Kubanistalo was reported on March 31 at 13:05. At 13:57, rescuers managed to extinguish the open fire. The fire area reached 500 square meters. There is one casualty – a man with a fracture was hospitalized at the central regional hospital.

Earlier that same day, a fish workshop caught fire in the village of Brekhovo near Moscow. The fire area reached 900 square meters. Three people evacuated from the scene on their own.