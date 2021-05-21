Activity at a stand on the Alicante Costa Blanca, this Thursday at Fitur. Santi Burgos

Celebrating Fitur has been a huge challenge. The 41st edition of the Madrid international tourism fair has been on the air since the beginning, as shown by the fact that it had to be delayed from January to May. Despite everything, the authorities have pushed it forward with strict sanitary measures. Thus, a traditional event in the sector has been blurred, which on this occasion has lost part of its popular pull. Despite everything, it has gained strategic weight as a turning point for the expected restart of travel, the sources consulted agree.

Half a dozen foreign exhibitors admit the lesser impact of Fitur 2021. “You can tell that there are fewer people,” they repeat. Of course, everyone adds that the fair is essential. “We had to be there and try to revitalize the sector,” insist the large companies in the sector. Senior hotel managers such as Meliá, Grupo Piñero or the American Apple Leisure Group (ALG) have a schedule as tight as in the busiest years. “Although it seems that there are fewer people, many professionals have come. In my case, I have every day full with meetings and encounters, which is a good pulse for the reactivation of the industry ”, assures Alejandro Reynal, CEO of ALG.

Thus, this new edition of Fitur is as necessary as it is decaffeinated. The sanitary measures – negative covid test for the professional days -, the casualties – it has gone from 165 countries to 55 and from 11,000 companies to only 5,000 -, as well as a greater space for the aisles and between exhibitors leaves the feeling of a fair at half gas. As an example of the loss of brightness, the performances during the conference and the samples of food or typical drinks of each place have been reduced to a minimum. There are some exceptions, such as Panama – in Fitur it borders Marbella – where there is a group of indigenous people (from the south of the country, near Colombia), dressed in their traditional clothes, who made artisan products and painted the bodies of those who used them. they wished.

The beginning of Fitur, in addition to the covid, has been marked by the diplomatic conflict between Spain and Morocco and the migration crisis unleashed in Ceuta. But at the fair the work of the North African country has not been affected. In fact, like every year, they seek the invasion from Spanish travelers or from any other part of the world. “Tourists are well received and problems between countries are a matter for politicians, who must solve them,” explained one of those responsible for the Moroccan representation.

On the other side of the coin, Ceuta (here, physically far from Morocco) also continued its activity. In his case, with a bit more movement than in other editions. For example, this Thursday morning he held an event in which, it is not known whether by chance or not, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, participated.

For the rest, many corners of the world are missing and there are notable differences with the space of those that are: some like Brazil have drastically reduced it. Others – the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina or Portugal – maintain or even increase their bet. Among the Spanish representation, the presence is the usual one. Andalusia stands out (with a pavilion for itself), although Madrid, the Valencian Community, Galicia, the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands have also made a strong deployment.

Andorra is also present, which highlights its offer of nature, snow or shopping tourism – perhaps images of youtubers-. Or China, which this Thursday morning did not receive much public. It is possible that the slab of having been ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic still weighs too much.