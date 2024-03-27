A tourism expert appreciates the idea of ​​assigning stars to campsites

The President of the National Association of Auto-Mototourism and Caravanning, coordinator of the expert council of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lobarev, commented on Wednesday, March 27, on the information that Russian campsites will be assigned stars by analogy with hotels. This will be done by Roskachestvo together with the National Union of Camping and Autotourism Industry Professionals.

He called the idea of ​​such a classification very correct and timely. According to the expert, this is very important for road users, for example, people with disabilities. The specialist noted that by seeing the “star” rating of a particular campsite when planning a trip, they will know in advance the safety and environmental conditions that await them, as well as what services the facility provides.

At the same time, he expressed some concern about the fact that the innovation is being prepared largely behind the scenes, and Roskachestvo consults mainly with those who directly build or maintain campsites.

“Road consumers must definitely take part in the discussion of such issues, and their wishes and suggestions must certainly be taken into account,” Lobarev said in a conversation with “Radio 1”.

He added that information about the conditions and list of services provided must be transparent and absolutely complete, down to the distance to the toilet and the nearest gas station.

Earlier, Lobarev said that in Russia the road sign for designating a campsite should be improved so that it would indicate the number of stars and the range of services provided, he writes Life.Ru.

On March 22, the Russian government adopted a resolution on the possibility of checking into hotels, sanatoriums, holiday homes, boarding houses and campsites using the government services portal and biometrics, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”. The launch of the service in pilot mode is planned for the second half of the year, clarifies “Moscow 24”.

Earlier, on March 21, State Duma deputy Alexei Volotskov said that Roskachestvo will control the conditions of roadside service for automobile tourists.

He emphasized that currently, automobile and transit tourism are one of the promising areas of domestic tourism in Russia. Therefore, it is especially important to create comfortable conditions for tourists in roadside cafes, campsites, recreation areas, hotels and inns along highways.

In addition, roadside establishments and rest areas will be assigned stars, similar to hotels.

On March 12, the President of the National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG), Alexey Volkov, noted that the government is providing unprecedented measures to support the tourism industry.

According to him, after the Caspian cluster, New Anapa and the rest of the resorts of the Five Seas project, as well as other complexes, including in regions remote from the capital, are put into operation, the number of places for recreation will increase manifold,” the TV channel reports. “360”.

Prior to this, on January 23, the Russian Ministry of Transport proposed placing road service facilities along roads with high traffic intensity and high speed limits exclusively as part of multifunctional zones. The department noted that this decision will reduce the likelihood of reducing the speed limit and road accidents.

Last August, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation announced the development of roadside services for motor tourists in Russia. It was clarified that there are 180 multifunctional road service zones installed on federal roads in Russia, and by 2030 their number is planned to double.

Earlier, in May 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to accelerate the development of the concept of automobile tourism in the country, reports RT.