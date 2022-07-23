A start with a bang
A tour that begins at the foot of the symbol of the capital
French, the Eiffel Tower, with a climb to the Trocadero and twelve o’clock
laps of a circuit through the majestic Champs-Elysées.
The stage will dress the first leader in yellow, who must
defend it for seven days through a route
demanding and exciting.
Eiffel Tower-
Elysian Fields
The Super Iron
des Belles Filles
The Super Iron
des Belles Filles
Tour de France Women’s Director
with Zwift
He was a professional cyclist between 2010 and 2015.
In recent years he has worked as
cycling sports commentator
chains such as Eurosport and France Télévisions.
The peloton will travel 1,029 kilometers in a total of eight
stages divided into: four flat, two mountain stages
and two mountain stages with a high finish.
Eiffel Tower – Champs Elysees
The comment
by Marion Rousse
A tense circuit with permanents
accelerations that will give great emotion.
A stage that will not be exempt from
difficulties and could well cause a
major surprise.
A route surrounded by magnificent and
ancient vineyards with many
opportunities to break the pack.
Stage with paths covered with
chalky and very steep. In several
sectors could break the race.
Bar le Duc – St. Die des Vosges
After the effort of the previous day
a very long and seasoned stage arrives
with three demanding climbs that
They will give truce to the cyclists.
St. Die des Vosges – Rosheim
A roller coaster with several slopes
distributed and with the last one less than
ten km that could be decisive.
Three of the toughest ports in the
Vosges precede the summit of Markstein
where the best climber will be crowned.
Lure – Super Planche des Belles Filles
An explosive and high end
will crown the final winner. ascent to
historic Ballon d’Alsace to finish in
the terrible Super Planche des Belles Filles.
The spectacular finish and the yellow jersey
Super Planche des Belles Filles
A smooth start on the Alsace plain hides the harshness of the stage
that the cyclists will travel. Petit Ballon, Platzerwasel and Grand Ballon
they follow one another and can cut the platoon that will only find a brief
breather before the top finish on the crest of Le Markstein.
After the hard queen stage, the explosive finale arrives. will rise
the Ballon d’Alsace for its hardest part and that it could leave
selected the group that will play the victory in the Super
Planche des Belles Filles, one of the most imposing finishes
of the world calendar.
The Super Planche des Belles Filles
km 123
1,140m
Planchers les Mines
km 116
532m
The translation is The Table of the Girls
Bellas and, according to the story, comes from La
Thirty Years War. the young
Plancher-les-Mines fled to the
mountains to escape the soldiers
Swedes because they feared being raped.
Instead of giving up they decided to commit suicide
and jumped into a lake. some legends
they say they did it from a platform
(hence the table), while others report
that it was one of the soldiers who, on a board,
he engraved the epitaph for the “beautiful girls”.
