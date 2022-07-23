A start with a bang

A tour that begins at the foot of the symbol of the capital French, the Eiffel Tower, with a climb to the Trocadero and twelve o’clock laps of a circuit through the majestic Champs-Elysées. The stage will dress the first leader in yellow, who must defend it for seven days through a route demanding and exciting.

Eiffel Tower- Elysian Fields

The Super Iron des Belles Filles

The Super Iron des Belles Filles

Tour de France Women’s Director with Zwift

He was a professional cyclist between 2010 and 2015. In recent years he has worked as cycling sports commentator chains such as Eurosport and France Télévisions.

The peloton will travel 1,029 kilometers in a total of eight stages divided into: four flat, two mountain stages and two mountain stages with a high finish.

Eiffel Tower – Champs Elysees

The comment by Marion Rousse

A tense circuit with permanents accelerations that will give great emotion.

A stage that will not be exempt from difficulties and could well cause a major surprise.

A route surrounded by magnificent and ancient vineyards with many opportunities to break the pack.

Stage with paths covered with chalky and very steep. In several sectors could break the race.

Bar le Duc – St. Die des Vosges

After the effort of the previous day a very long and seasoned stage arrives with three demanding climbs that They will give truce to the cyclists.

St. Die des Vosges – Rosheim

A roller coaster with several slopes distributed and with the last one less than ten km that could be decisive.

Three of the toughest ports in the Vosges precede the summit of Markstein where the best climber will be crowned.

Lure – Super Planche des Belles Filles

An explosive and high end will crown the final winner. ascent to historic Ballon d’Alsace to finish in the terrible Super Planche des Belles Filles.

The spectacular finish and the yellow jersey

Super Planche des Belles Filles

A smooth start on the Alsace plain hides the harshness of the stage that the cyclists will travel. Petit Ballon, Platzerwasel and Grand Ballon they follow one another and can cut the platoon that will only find a brief breather before the top finish on the crest of Le Markstein. See also Chicago Massacre: the boy who was found alone after losing his parents

After the hard queen stage, the explosive finale arrives. will rise the Ballon d’Alsace for its hardest part and that it could leave selected the group that will play the victory in the Super Planche des Belles Filles, one of the most imposing finishes of the world calendar.

The Super Planche des Belles Filles km 123 1,140m

Planchers les Mines km 116 532m

The translation is The Table of the Girls Bellas and, according to the story, comes from La Thirty Years War. the young Plancher-les-Mines fled to the mountains to escape the soldiers Swedes because they feared being raped.