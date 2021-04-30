Melbourne (Reuters)

Australia’s Melbourne City club is one step closer to qualifying for the group stage in the AFC Champions League, after its preliminary round match against Shan United from Myanmar was canceled due to the latter’s withdrawal from the tournament.

Accordingly, Melbourne City advanced to the next stage, which is a play-off match against Cerezo Osaka, Japan, to qualify for the winner of the group stage to compete in the tenth group, along with the Burt Thai clubs, Guangzhou FC, Chinese and Kichi from Hong Kong.

The AFC confirmed on Friday the withdrawal of Shan United due to the state of emergency in place in Myanmar and the instability of the security situation in the country.

The West Asia group stage matches were held in secure outposts this April.

The East Asian group matches will be played in the same way during the next June and July. 40 teams are competing in the group stage this season, after increasing the number from 32 teams.