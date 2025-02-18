Finland, a country of origin of the tradition of the Saunas, has always been recognized as a synonym for well -being and relaxation today, the Saunas of Finland have a new creative approach, which allow to take a fun turn to this millenary tradition. Floating skating ramps or whiskey barrels are some of the novelties that these saunas have and, at the same time, without neglecting their health benefits, the improvement of circulation or stress relief.

Next, a tour of the five most curious saunas in Finland and that you cannot miss on your next trip:

1. Vuokatti skate & sauna: the largest skate track platform with sauna included in the world

The largest skate and sauna track platform in the world combines the characteristic relaxation of Finnish culture with one of the most popular sports: the skate. Equipped with a sauna for 8-12 people and a skate ramp, you can enjoy a combination of adrenaline and unique relaxation in the world. With a cozy terrace on the roof and a grill for outdoor meals, this floating platform offers a sauna session nothing conventional that perfectly combines nature, sport and pure Finnish tradition.

2. Urpola Manor: A Viking sauna

Located in a historical mansion in the Häme region, in the Viking Sauna of the Urpola mansion you will feel that you travel back in time but enjoying all the most modern comforts. The swing sauna and the sauna in the house in the tree are designed for those who seek something out of the common, with a rustic architecture combined with spectacular views viewed. of the Viking era.

3. Koskenkorvan Trahteeri: a sauna inside a whiskey barrel

This barrel converted in Sauna, which was once a 10,000 liters of whiskey, brings a different touch to the traditional atmosphere of disconnection of the Finnish sauna. With a capacity of up to seven people around a firewood stove of uninterrupted warming, its cozy circular interior creates a very cozy atmosphere ideal to share with friends or family. Although the wood aroma of the wood has faded, the energetic atmosphere has been preserved.

4. Kotakylä: The sauna located in the magical northern Carelia

Located in the beautiful landscapes of northern Carelia, Kotakylä invites you to disconnect from routine hustle and reconnect with nature. Next to canoeing and walks through the lake, guests can relax in five different saunas, such as Muasana and Kotasauna, between the surrounding barley fields. Muasana is a sauna built on a duck pit with a roof of grass, which provides a rustic and authentic bath experience, while Kotasauna, also known as “cabin sauna”, is inspired by Finnish inheritance with its conical shape and The heat of firewood to offer a real steam session.

5. Ilmar Airplane Lodge: A Finnish Air Force Airplane converted into sauna

Have you ever imagined enjoying a sauna to more than nine thousand meters high? . Ilmatar Airplane Lodge, the plane converted in sauna, is not in the air but its atmosphere totally teleports thousands of meters high. This sauna is located inside a completely reconditioned DC-3 plane that once used the Finnish Air Force, this extraordinary accommodation includes a real Finnish sauna right sauna just where the passenger seats were before. Combining the history of aviation with the true tradition of the Saunas, this installation offers a feeling of flying but being on the mainland.