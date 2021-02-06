It’s Saturday noon in winter. In just seconds multiple photos can be taken in front of the clear Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II. A place that is usually full of visitors and tourists; one of the most photographed royal palaces in the world, is empty at the beginning of 2021.

Tourists, which were 21 million a year, have almost completely disappeared, London looks bleak. According to figures from the authorities, in the last year the number of monthly trips on the subway and train network decreased by 70%. In addition, 57 percent of the employees, who reside in the city, work from home.

Until March 2020, London was considered one of the busiest cities in the world, a multicultural and cosmopolitan city, with nine million inhabitants of 270 different nationalities and more than three hundred languages. The capital of a nation with great racial and religious diversity, two operas, dozens of theaters, three classical music orchestras. A place that before the pandemic did not seem to sleep and was open around the clock.

The surroundings of Buckingham Palace are practically empty.

In the city the christmas lights are still on and the huge pine that decorates the Covent Garden, but the atmosphere is different. Popular sports such as soccer and rugby are played behind closed doors, there is no ballet, no opera, no classical music concerts or open jazz clubs.

An unpredictable adventure

Those who consider the United Kingdom as a tourist destination should understand and respect the regulations applied by the British GovernmentOtherwise they could face a financial fine that varies between 1,000 and 3,200 pounds.

It is allowed to travel, but from one moment to another the plans may change, since weekly the British authorities update conditions, and since December the United Kingdom has worsened its situation with the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, and has become increasingly isolated.

The famous junction of Abbey Road, in the neighborhood of Westminster, with very little attendance.

You will not always have the certainty that you will be able to make the trip on the scheduled date or under the imagined conditions. To enter the country it is necessary to have a negative PCR and done in the last 72 hours, in addition to being willing to isolate himself for at least seven days. At this time, not all countries have direct connections to the Kingdom. In the case of Argentina, they are flights to England suspended.

In London the controls are not unusual. The speed with which the process of entering the country flows, shows the little concurrence that the Gatwick Airport.

In addition, those entering England or any other territory of the United Kingdom, must fill out a “passenger location form”Which can be completed even 48 hours before arrival. You have to be specific. The day of entry and day on which you plan to leave the country must be established.

Who buys an air ticket in these times, knows that uncertainty dominates the rules of the game. If you are in the United Kingdom, the possibility of changes is essential and it is likely that you will have to stay longer than expected, since every time they increase the controls to fly from there, fearing the new strain of Covid-19.

A bus passes a closed shop on Oxford Street in London, Great Britain: Photo: EFE / EPA / Facundo Arrizabalaga.

Much to see and photograph

After exceeding quarantine, we must be aware that practically everything remains closed and that it is enough to walk in front of the emblematic sites and achieve a perfect postcard alongside the iconic red buses that crisscross the city, or pose in front of the Big ben which continues in restoration.

In London you will always be well received, photography is still allowed in front of the Abbey Road studio and go through the iconic crossing that The Beatles immortalized 51 years ago. The pubs work with take away and with payment contactless, you can have a beer in front of the Thames and appreciate the immense green of parks, like the Hyde or the Regent’s, or move through the alleys with particular architecture.

If you come across a sunny day, you can go from the Victoria train station until Trafalgar square in the heart of London. Later you can take the subway and go to the station Baker Street, a few steps from there you will meet him 221b Baker Street and you can photograph the outskirts of the museum in honor of the detective Sherlock Holmes. There are no tourists, in fact there are few people on the street, but London remains just as impressive in the eyes of those who visit it.