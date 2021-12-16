From north to south. La Vuelta 2022 revealed its route in Madrid, a round marked by the recovery of a start as special as that of the Netherlands (the fourth time that the race starts from abroad), but once it reaches the peninsula it will touch the four cardinal points. First the north, with three Basque stages, two Asturian and one Leonese. From there to the east, to go through Alicante and Murcia on the way to the south, Andalusia, the most protagonist region of this edition since it passes through its eight provinces. From there it will go up through the west of the country to, as in 2021, visit Extremadura again and end up in the center, with the end of the party in Navacerrada.

Along the way, the race will reserve many surprisess. Up to 12 starts and 11 goals are unprecedented. Of the arrivals that are introduced for the first time, five are high, and those news will be widely distributed: the Pico Jano in Cantabria, the Collado Fancuaya in Asturias, the well-known Peñas Blancas with a harder finish, and the Extremadura goals of Tentudía and Piornal, one of the climbs that will capture more prominence since it will be promoted three times.

Although the first great novelty will be the exit, as much as it has been known for years. Because the Dutch start in Utrecht and Brabant that in 2020 canceled the pandemic. A team time trial and two stages with a flat profile that should bring a lot of color in one of the countries with the longest cycling tradition … and it cannot be ruled out that it even carries out a screening if the wind and nerves appear.

If a great atmosphere is expected on Dutch soil, the arrival to the peninsula through Euskadi is not far behind. The three Basque provinces start the northern part, with special mention to the discovery of the Cantabrian Peak Jano and the Asturian weekend, with the unprecedented Collado Fancuaya and the already known explosive port of Les Praeres de Nava before the second transfer of the race to Levante, where the only individual chrono between Alicante and Elche will take place, 31 km for specialists and with the trap that it arrives after the rest day.

Traditional ending

That second week will have an outing in Murcia in honor of Valverde before the race enters Andalusia, very protagonist and with the eight provinces present. Especially relevant is the arrival to the Sierra Bermeja, with an extension to the well-known climb to Peñas Blancas, and a high mountain weekend in the Sierra de la Pandera and Sierra Nevada.

And if Andalusia will be important, Extremadura is not far behind, with two unprecedented high ends such as the one at the Monastery of Tentudía and the next day at El Piornal, top that will be promoted three times in the same day. Talavera de la Reina (start and finish line) will serve as an approach to Madrid, in whose surroundings there will be a classic mountain festival with an old flavor, with ports as traditional as Navacerrada, Navafría, Canencia, Morcuera and finish in Navacerrada, before, after the hiatus this year in Santiago, the race ends again in Madrid. From the Netherlands to Spain and from north to south with surprises and tradition to once again aspire to live a great show.