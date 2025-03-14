A Tour of La Rioja Alavesa: vineyards, charming villages and bike landscapes

In La Rioja Alavesa we propose a trip through a beautiful territory dotted with vines and olive trees, which is joined by the charming Sierra de Cantabria, a huge natural wall. An ideal space to contact nature and where to relax the mind and body. A huge and pleasant enjoyment. Its picturesque landscapes, dotted with wavy hills and vineyards that extend as far as the view are an invitation to explore and enjoy nature in all its splendor.

Famous for being the land of important wineries and elaborate some of the best wines in the world. Here, you can immerse yourself in the exciting universe of viticulture, touring idyllic vineyards, creating high quality wines and learning from the centenary tradition that gave rise to its worldwide recognition. But it is also an area of ​​great interest, which brings together a series of attractions impossible to reject: its rich gastronomy, its culture, the history that emanates from each town and corner or its cozy and friendly inhabitants.

It is not difficult to imagine after a good bicycle route through the Rioja Alavesa enjoying a good wine and its rich gastronomy or walking through the cobbled streets of their peoples, with its robust constructions synonymous with a buoyant story that has brought us to a present of tranquility.





Surely you have wanted to visit La Rioja Alavesa and what better way than about our beloved bicycle. To do this, today we propose two routes that share the beginning and end in the ELCIENGE. Although being circular tours, they can be done from any other point of the route and both ways.

We call the two western and this routes, attending to their geographical situation if we place ourselves in Elciego. They are not extremely long routes, 61 and 73 kilometers respectively, but they do have an important slope with 1,300 meters due to the undulating and breaking route of the East Route and the two ports of the West.

West route

As we already announced, the route leaves from Elciego, one of the most representative villas of La Rioja Alavesa. Do not miss its urban center, its imposing solar houses, the multitude of wineries and a monumental church in which its two completely different bells highlight between them and totally asymmetric. The touch of modernity is given by the Bodegas Marqués de Riscal with its spectacular titanium covered hotel with purple reflexes, designed by Frank Gehry.

Shortly after leaving our departure we arrive bordering the river to Baños de Ebro, one of the Riojan peoples with the highest warehouse index per inhabitant. There are at least 14 registered, but there are also endless other individuals nestled in the Bodegas neighborhood. They have no indication and go through modest housing or cabins, they are excavations of enough meters deep to maintain a stable temperature.

Our route does not stop, we have ten kilometers tours and we are already aware of the wonders that await us. In the next seven kilometers we will visit three more villages with a special charm: Villanueva de Álava, according to some connoisseurs in the vinícola matter, together with Ebro bathrooms, the area with the best quality of wines throughout the area. This town is almost a tracing of the next one we are, Samaniego full of stately houses and a profusion of urban wineries. To enter the town, there are 300 meters of cyclable track. They highlight their urban area with a couple of palaces, one of them turned into a hotel, the different urban wineries and their monumental 16th -century church, dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, which was strength in its principles. And the third town that we are in these scarce seven kilometers is Ábalos, belongs to the Autonomous Community of La Rioja and stands to the side of the road. It stands out for its church in San Esteban that is declared a National Monument. And of course, for the typical houses of the area and various wineries.





We continue to pedal between vineyards, enjoying the landscape and accumulating meters of slope on the legs. At kilometer 24 we arrive at Labastida and in this way we start the first important climb of the route. The Port of Rivas de Tereso of almost ten kilometers of ascension, with a positive slope of 416 meters and an average slope of 4.30%. But before we want to highlight labastida, historic town, where its historic center with blast houses, its monumental baroque church, the remains of the wall of the eleventh century that we can find a little after the parish, and, at the top, the church of the Holy Christ began to build in the twelfth century on the remains of a pre -Romanesque hermitage. Under it the arch of Toloño, an entrance door of the XVII. In the center is another monumental arch, that of Larrazuría.





We crowned the port of Rivas de Tereso and descend, along a road in good condition, to Urizahara, where the second and last long ascent awaits us. In this case, to the more known port of Herrera. But before explaining the climb that awaits you, we want to highlight the town of Urizahara, a small medieval town with a spectacular fortified entrance door. Its urban center retains the original layout, but there are hardly any vestiges of its wall, except for the door.

Herrera. Without a doubt, it is the great port of the routes we propose. For the slope in which we go we face a rise of just over seven kilometers with an average slope of almost 5% and a positive slope of 357 meters. The climb is unequal. The toughest part of the ascent is between the first and second kilometer where the average is maintained around 10%. Herrera’s hardest ramps are 14%. From kilometer two to four, the slope is around 6%, for the next two kilometers to soften its ramps, and the final kilometer returns to 6%.





Herrera is harder on the other side. We describe it, since the route is circular and logically it can be done in both directions. We talk about the southern slope. It is shorter, five and a half kilometers, but with a higher average slope of 8.50% that leaves us a positive slope of 469 meters. Herrera has no breaks from the southern slope and her slope is maintained throughout the entire ascent, although the hardest part is concentrated between the first and second kilometer of ascension with an average slope of 11.7% and with areas that reach 14%.





After Coronar Herrera we have 15 kilometers of deserved descent to Elciego. Along the way we will find two locations: the very careful read with its splendid church of San Martín of the late fifteenth century and its blast houses, and Navaridas, where in the most relevant house, the Palace of the Sodupe, there is a center of interpretation of the town of the Iron Age located in the Alto de Castejón, a small high high to the urban nucleus. Shortly before entering Navaridas, in km 61.5 of the A-3212, is the necropolis of Santa Eulalia that goes unnoticed despite being next to the road, is at the top of the embankment to the right and is not seen. Nor is the small asphalted input towards her marked. They are at least thirteen anthropomorphic tombs emptied in the rock there by the 10th century.

After touring 61 exciting and demanding kilometers we arrive at Elciego.





East route

The second route we propose is different from the previous one in terms of its profile, but does not differ much in mileage and unevenness. In this case, we face a nervous stage, with many short but demanding increases that accumulate unevenness in the cyclist’s legs.

We leave from Elciego, and the first point that we want to stand out in the tour is located at kilometer 7, Páganos, a small town in which its church of the Assumption and the clean and cozy urban center stand out.

Before reaching Laguardia, the wineries and Siosos stand out, with their original building next to which we pass. Shortly before we have 500 meters from the grounding floor with a road bike that avoids us to give a rodeo. And the town of La Hoya, the ruins of a town between 1,200 and 250 AC has a building with a small museum and a magnificent staging of a house of that time. Of obligatory visit if it is open.





11 kilometers of travel and we arrive at Laguardia, considered the capital of La Rioja Alavesa. In a high, as if it were a watchman, it stands majestically, with its cobbled streets, its walls and churches makes us travel in time to the Middle Ages. Without a doubt, one of Euskadi’s most beautiful peoples. Laguardia offers important services related to hospitality.

We leave this lovely town behind and continue with our picturesque and captivating trip to meet Prao de la Paul, the most spectacular lagoon of the four that make up the lagoon complex of Laguardia declared protected Biotope.

At kilometer 20 of the route we arrive at Elvillar, among its buildings stands out its huge church built with and on the remains of the old castle. We wonder its old nucleus with its street labyrinth and a magnificent 18th century palace known as the Indian Palace. In a trough curve before undertaking the promotion to the town, we can deviate a kilometer to the left to visit the shack of the sorceress or sorgiñaren Txabola, one of the most important and best preserved dolmens of Euskadi. It is marked.





Five kilometers later we arrive at launch that hides some things worth visiting: the oldest Trujal in Euskadi, today in municipal hands. The usual cyclopea church of these peoples and after it an ancient source and an unusual laundry. Next to the temple is the Palacio de la Marquesa de Armendáriz, well restored with the winery in its basement and in which the City Council has laid its real. And the labyrinth of alleyways of the old center. Already at kilometer 28 of the route we ascend to Kripan, the most northern town of La Rioja Alavesa, at the foot of the Sierra de Cantabria and after a rapid descent we arrive in Viñaspre, from just 50 neighbors.





We continue pedaling about reddish hills leaving on the yécora and neighborhood. At kilometer 44 we arrived in Labraza, a small walled village in a promontory. Do not miss it. Crossing through its urban center is something essential. It is small and travels well. We have to descend, we spent Morada de Álava and Oyón, the most populous town in La Rioja Alavesa.





Before the last climb, almost at kilometer 68, we arrive at Lapuebla de Labarca, located next to the Ebro, it is the most southern municipality of Araba. We upload the last level of the day, go down and arrive at Elciego to end the East Route.

The two routes show that the Alavesa Rioja is a delight for any visitor and, especially, for those who have the ability to travel by pedals. You will enjoy the staggered vineyards on the slopes, creating an amazing visual effect, it is the purest staging of the hard work that entails the production of its famous wines. At any time of the year, mix with its people, enjoy its traditional gastronomy and feel its history.