He arrived in Barcelona on December 28 after cycling 25,711 kilometers across 43 countries in 306 days in a Europe ravaged by COVID. It was not an innocent, but it was the feat of the 30-year-old civil engineer Nil Cabutí, who has lived without a doubt the ten most exciting months of his life. “If you propose something to yourself and you are constant, you can achieve it. I set myself a daily challenge and it has worked for me. On this trip I have realized that you have to set goals,” he summarizes now, while gradually landing in his reality.

Cabutí started his route on February 27, but everything had started much earlier: “I had been preparing the trip for months. I had taken a leave of absence from work, had looked at the routes, had taken a mechanics course … I wanted to get to Singapore, which is the furthest point without counting Russia that I can travel by bicycle.” This engineer who as a teenager competed in cycling events measured his luggage millimeter by millimeter: tent, sleeping bag, tools, clothing, portable phone chargers, a solar panel, a knife to “cut bread” or a pepper spray to combat “the stray dogs that surprise you in some countries”. Some tools he did not use but they gave him “security”.

When he left Barcelona for France I was watching the pandemic from afar (“I thought that perhaps China would make me come back”), but in Italy things got more tricky: “I had to enter the country through Lombardia, but the day before they confined him. I found a passage through Genoa, and the next day they confined the whole of Italy. “It was at that moment that their planned adventure became improvised.

Nil Cabutí (nilbiketrip2020).

Nil Cabutí.



From bread and turkey to entrecots and pasta

“I wasted an hour every morning looking for accommodation at the destination. I always found some shelter to avoid using the tent, which was my last resort. I went to empty hotels, they gave you the key with gloves, you paid and you left In the morning, my idea was to eat at menu restaurants at noon and to eat at the supermarket in the evening. Food is gasoline, but I always had to go to the supermarket during March and April, the hardest months“, he relates.

In this way, Cabutí hated bread, turkey or packaged smoked salmon, and enjoyed the days when the accommodation had a kitchen to fry a entrecote or prepare a pasta dish. He spoke with his family and friends on a daily basis, listened to the radio that kept him company (“I’m lonely and that has helped me get through the days, 95% of the time I was alone”) and came to Croatia, where they denied him passage: “There I saw that it was impossible to get to Singapore, so I decided to go north, where the pandemic seemed more controlled.”

Map of the route.

Nil Cabutí.



Cabutí continued to cling to his bike across Europe and noticed “a change” from Poland to Germany: “Life was almost normal.” It was the end of April when it continued to climb until weeks later Sweden: “Everything was open. People welcomed me into their homes. There you could do everything and people went without a mask.” He continued his route to the North Cape where “I felt vulnerable, surrounded by mountains, snow, just … It was spectacular”. He even dodged a mishap: “I dropped my mobile while I was cycling. I was lucky that it didn’t break. I don’t know what I would have done, because it was my gps, nor link with mine … It was everything.”

From Transnistria to remember his childhood in Kosovo

During this period, he has also overcome the pandemic (“I had two PCRs”) and has known different ways of life, as in Belarus: “They don’t speak English, you can’t tell supermarkets from banks and nobody wants to talk to you.” It has even known a new region in Moldova, Transnistria, which is independent and in which there are no credit cards or international banks and in which it ran into some problems to cross the region.

Cabutí recalls an emotional moment in Kosovo, when he stayed with an indigenous family who explained the history of the country and the war at the beginning of the century: “At the age of 10, I donated food for the children of Kosovo. And, 20 years later, a family explained to me how they lived it, this contrast struck me quite a bit. “Less vital was their passage through Holland or Switzerland, where he managed to stay with friends or relatives, in “deserted cities”. The bicycle has opened many doors for him: “At the borders they did not understand what he was doing.”

With the arrival of autumn, Cabutí gradually returned to Spain. He arrived in Tarifa and was in Portugal, to be able to fulfill his second challenge, which was to reach the most extreme points of Europe (south, north, east and west) with his bicycle, and Christmas was already spent in a second family residence. in Andorra, although restrictions prevented him from doing it accompanied. On December 28, he parked his bike in Barcelona. A unique witness that COVID will bring other memories to him, with its 80 kilometers a day on average, 306 stages and a new goal: “In three years I want to go to Singapore, my thorn is stuck.”