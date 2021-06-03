There are hundreds of central bank digital currency initiatives in various stages of development across the world, but only a handful are close to coming to market – and fewer are live.

The most advanced projects are in the Bahamas, which began using its Sand Dollar last year; and China, which is testing its digital yuan with retailers and consumers. Other major markets like the US are considering models and use cases for digital currencies.

Here’s a sample of what CBDC strategy looks like in countries that are farthest along in their own projects, or large enough to influence the work being done elsewhere.