The Real Madrid already rests and enjoy your Christmas holidays, knowing that on the way back wait a tough schedule, in which Ancelotti is going to have to pull the depth of the squad available to him; for now, the Italian has done the dropper rotations, many times forced by circumstances. In January (and part of February) will have to distribute efforts to arrive at the point of greatest comfort possible to a date marked in red on the white calendar: February 15, day when the Round of 16 first leg of the Champions in Paris against Mbappé’s PSG.

Until then, the ancelotti head it is going to have to be distributed in a triple objective: keep the income in league, try to conquer the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and advance as much as possible in the Copa del Rey, a tournament that stops Carletto has special meaning, because he already won it in his first stage in white, sweeping Atleti in the semifinals and Barcelona in the final.

Madrid will start the year playing on day 2 against him Getafe in the azulón stadium; from there, in the rest of January and in the first mid february He has insured seven matches in 42 days, an average of one match every six days. The problem comes in that, if Madrid’s performance is what is expected, those seven games can end up being eleven in 42 days, that is, one every 3.8 days … and with a selection break in between.

Because in the last week of January, between the 24 of that month and the February 1st, the competitions will stop so that they can be played national team matches, although not of the European ones; It is not a UEFA break, but LaLiga still chose to stop the competition. In Madrid he could lose Valverde, Casemiro, Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo that week. That is, to the eleven games already mentioned, it should be added that these players could play up to 13, because in that week the selections of the Conmebol will play two encounters. If Madrid gets into the Super Cup final and overcomes the Cup rounds (it starts against Alcoyano on January 5), a hellish schedule awaits them.

A Super Cup almost 5,000 kilometers away

To this very tight calendar of January and the first half of February adds that one of Real Madrid’s commitments, which could be two, will be played 4,900 kilometers from the capital of Spain, in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The Spanish Super Cup returns to the Arabian peninsula behind the 2019-20 edition, the first one that was played there and that he took Madrid, after beating Valencia in the semifinals and Atlético in the final.

Last year, with the stadiums still without an audience, Saudi Arabia refused to host the edition (avoiding paying the 40 million it pays for each season), which was played in Andalusia. Madrid fly to Riyadh on Monday, January 10 and on January 12 they meet Barcelona at the Rey Fahd stadium (20:00, Spanish time); a Classic to open your mouth.

And if the white team manages to prevail to the eternal rival, in the end of day 16 (again in Riyadh, but at Mrsool Park stadium, with only 25,000 seats) there could be a derby against Atlético, like two years ago. Although for this, Simeone’s men must first beat Athletic in their semifinal, which will take place on January 13. Real Madrid will seek in Riyadh the twelfth Spain Supercup.