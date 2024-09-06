A tough project between father and son – a huge battle ahead at the Olympic Stadium

Helsinki

How much bench? How much does Cooper cost?

There are questions familiar to many fitness enthusiasts from gyms and treadmills. Of course, they refer to the maximum result of the bench press and the traditional Cooper’s test, where you run as much as you can in 12 minutes.

Rami and Vili Kokko intend to find out the waterproof answers to the mentioned questions under controlled conditions at the Gritti fitness test event organized at the end of September at the Olympic Stadium.

48-year-old Rami and 21-year-old Vili are father and son who prepare for the test by training together and encouraging each other. At the same time, it becomes clear without grumbling which one is in a stronger mood.

“I noticed the incident and asked the boy to join me. He got excited. This is a very nice way to hustle with the boy and at the same time check where we are going for fitness,” says father-Rami.

“It’s always nice to hang out with Faija. Dad is a like-minded guy, so it’s nice to train together. This is now the first competition for which we prepare together and then really measure each other”, Vili says.

Grit is a mass event, the goal of which is to measure muscle condition, endurance and oxygen uptake capacity as versatile as possible.

Grit’s test sports are largely based on the fitness tests of the Defense Forces, the police and the rescue service, as well as the popular “a lot of bench” question.

“ “In the army, I picked up a golden fitness badge from Cooper, I remember running 3,100 meters, but it’s been a while!”

The event is open to all adults at your own discretion, but it is a paid opportunity to test your own physical limits.

Grit has fitness classifications based on the results achieved.

In addition to the mentioned bench press and Cooper’s test, the test sports include a slow long jump and a sit-up that tests the core and abdominal muscles.

For women, the A rating requires a result of at least 190 centimeters in the slow long jump, at least 40 sit-ups per minute, a bench press of at least 60 kilograms and a result of at least 2,800 meters in Cooper.

Men’s The corresponding readings required for the A classification are at least 240 centimeters in the unpaced length, 44 repetitions in the sit-up, 100 kilograms in the bench press and 3,000 meters in the Cooper.

Son and father photographed in Helsinki’s Vuosaari.

There are also B and C classifications for women and men, for which the required result levels are progressively lower than in the best A classification.

Age groups there are no corresponding fitness classifications in the event.

Instructions for performing the sports are on the event’s website. The specified criteria must be met in order for the performance to be acceptable. At the performance locations, administrators monitor the appropriateness of the performance.

The organizers assure that the event’s health care and first aid are in order. As you know, it can and does happen when a group of fitness enthusiasts push their own limits.

Rami Kokko believes that he will pass the test at least honorably. Rami, who works as a work manager and an entrepreneur as a marine archaeologist in the city of Helsinki, has a diverse background in sports and fitness.

He has played football and ice hockey as well as snowboarding and skiing in his childhood and youth. As an adult, he has enjoyed, among other things, gym training, diving, jogging and playing recreational ice hockey.

“The biggest threshold for the A rating for me is Cooper. Sure, I’ve jogged and seen, but the last time I ran Cooper was in the army when I was in my twenties, and it’s a pretty tight wrinkle.”

Cooper’s running test can be a tough test. Stock photo.

“In the army, I picked up a golden fitness badge from Cooper, I remember running 3,100 meters, but it’s been a while! I’ll probably have to go and test before Gritt to see where Cooper is going now,” says Rami.

In the bench press A few years ago, Rami lifted a record of 117.5 kilos in military bench style (legs in the air), so the hundred kilos required for the A rating should not be a problem for him.

“I could say about the constant length that it’s a bit like how the hare jumps,” Rami reflects.

“But I would think that my sports background will help both in the unpaced length and in the sit-ups.”

For Rami Koko, a hundred kilos in a bench press is almost like cotton.

Vili has enjoyed football, ice hockey and kickboxing. In recent years, he has focused almost entirely on gym training.

Currently working as a customer service worker, Vili aims to become a firefighter, so being in good shape is useful in that sense as well.

Viili believes he will get an A rating from Grit. He says that he ran 2,960 meters in Cooper during the winter in the Salvation College’s fitness tests, although according to his own words, he hardly practices running at all.

The result of a good foundation of language developed in childhood.

“Yes, I’m applying for 3,000 meters now. I should go a little to open my lungs before Gritt.”

“In the bench press, my record is 105 kilos with such a lifting method that the feet are on the bench. So yes, the hundred should go, if it’s not a really bad day. I believe that thanks to my sports background, the unpaced long jump and sit-ups will also go to Grit’s A classification,” says Vili.

Vili Kokko trained his hand extensor muscles in a Helsinki gym.

Good in addition to testing and fitness, you can also see an experiential perspective in the event, because playing sports at the Olympic Stadium is not an everyday thing for everyone.

“Olympic Stadium is a traditional place where great things have happened. That’s why it’s so wonderful to be able to play sports there,” says Vili.

“It makes you try even harder when there are other people around. And the Olympic Stadium brings dignity to the event,” adds Rami.

Gritti takes place at the Olympic Stadium. Stock photo.

Rami hopes that the Gritti event will be continued in the coming years, so that people can get comparative information about their fitness and the motivation to maintain their fitness will be maintained even better. Vili is on the same lines.

“A certain goal-setting is important, even if you don’t drag your teeth all year long. It keeps the motivation to train, and such adventures are nice. It doesn’t matter if it’s tough sometimes. This brings a nice little addition to everyday training,” says Vili.

Ramin think it is generally desirable for people to test their physical performance.

“It would be great if people took care of their physical condition and then it would also be measured – just like it is customary to measure blood pressure and cholesterol. And then if there is something to improve, then you have to go to the jogging path or the gym.”

For grit, Rami and Vili Kokko have been training since the beginning of June. They have practiced alone, they have not acquired external coaching help.

Preparing for Grit is a joint effort for father and son.

Rami and Vili Kokko train briskly, but with good humor.

The competitive tension increases as the event approaches.

“Of course I’m going to beat my father,” says Vili.

What does father say to this?

“Well, isn’t it a bit like the boy’s knee is getting better.”

What about the other way around – what kind of condition does Vili think he’ll be in when he’s his father’s age?

“Let’s put it this way, I try to be at least in the same shape as my father these days.”

“In general, I plan to move throughout my life to stay healthy and energetic. Movement is medicine!”