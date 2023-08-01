Dubai Police surprised an inmate in penal and correctional institutions by bringing his son from his home country to visit and see him, after the General Administration of Penal Institutions noticed that the inmate always draws a picture of his son during artistic activities. their ordeal while serving their sentence.

The Director of the General Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier General Marwan Julfar, said that the administration learned that the inmate had an only son living in another country, so it coordinated to bring him and meet his father, without the father knowing about that.

He added that the administration told the inmate that he had a visit, so he expressed his surprise because he had no relatives in the country, and when he was surprised by his son, he did not believe himself from the severity of the surprise and strong feelings seized him, and they embraced warmly, and they burst into tears at a touching moment, and a situation that touched everyone’s feelings.

Julfar indicated that the inmate is serving his sentence in penal institutions, and was not proficient in a particular profession at first, but thanks to the Department of Education and Training for Inmates that has educational and vocational programs, he learned drawing and other crafts, and he used to express his longing for his son through drawing.

He emphasized the administration’s keenness on the social and humanitarian aspects, and overcoming communication obstacles between inmates and their families, in order to achieve one of Dubai Police’s strategic directions in making society happy in all its sects, pointing out that the humanitarian programs and initiatives of Dubai Police in general, and the general administration of penal and correctional institutions in particular, represent great importance. .

The inmate and his son praised the humanitarian initiative of the Dubai Police and its keenness to make the inmates and their families happy, and the father said that he “was dreaming of seeing his son before his eyes.”