The students decided, once their exams were over, to go and share that moment with her.
It is a touching story that tells of an episode that happened in recent days in Aversa. Some students of the Jommelli high school, as soon as they learned the results of their final exams, they decided to make a gesture for a person who was fundamental in their scholastic journey and who unfortunately left them prematurely a year and a half ago, their Latin and Italian teacher Michela Ferrante.
The meetings have just ended in these days final exams for the many students who, at the end of a long, exciting and unforgettable journey of study and growth, are now preparing to become men and women.
This moment was exciting, the moment when everything ended and the results arrived, and it was even more so for the class 5F of the Jommelli high school of AversaThe students in question, about a year and a half ago, suffered a very serious trauma, the premature death of their beloved teacher Michela Ferranteteacher of Latin and Italian.
They have not forgotten her, who was fundamental in their growth path, and they have decided to thank her in their own way, with a touching gesture that is going viral. They decided by mutual agreement, once they found out the results of the tests, to go to his grave and share this moment with her.
The touching words of Professor Enza Picone
To post a touching photo who immortalised the moment and told the Corriere della Sera what happened, was the professor Enza Piconeteacher of the children and Michela’s ex-colleague. He then wrote on social media:
Some bonds never break. It happens rarely, but it happens that the love of and for a person continues, even in their absence. And that’s how a class of fifth-year high school girls and boys decide, as soon as they know the results of their final exams, to go and share it with someone who is no longer here, with their Italian and Latin teacher, who left too soon and too quickly. This photo is not meant to show off very intimate feelings. It wants to show, if there was still a need, the extraordinary nature of a woman and a teacher, Michela Ferrante, who continues to be loved and remembered by her students. This photo wants to show that, when school works, teenagers are able to develop sensitivity and deep emotional skills, welcoming pain to transform it into mature and conscious growth. This photo is also my very personal pride: none of my students complained or was surprised by the grade they received but they all asked me to be there, for the last time, with them, in silence, with shining eyes, each with their own memory. Michela, we did a good job: today in front of me there were men and women who will always carry with them what we taught them, the wonder of life, the passion of ideas and the will to change.
