It is a touching story that tells of an episode that happened in recent days in Aversa. Some students of the Jommelli high school, as soon as they learned the results of their final exams, they decided to make a gesture for a person who was fundamental in their scholastic journey and who unfortunately left them prematurely a year and a half ago, their Latin and Italian teacher Michela Ferrante.

Credit: Enza Picone – Facebook

The meetings have just ended in these days final exams for the many students who, at the end of a long, exciting and unforgettable journey of study and growth, are now preparing to become men and women.

Jommelli High School of Aversa

This moment was exciting, the moment when everything ended and the results arrived, and it was even more so for the class 5F of the Jommelli high school of AversaThe students in question, about a year and a half ago, suffered a very serious trauma, the premature death of their beloved teacher Michela Ferranteteacher of Latin and Italian.

They have not forgotten her, who was fundamental in their growth path, and they have decided to thank her in their own way, with a touching gesture that is going viral. They decided by mutual agreement, once they found out the results of the tests, to go to his grave and share this moment with her.

The touching words of Professor Enza Picone

Professor Michela Ferrante

To post a touching photo who immortalised the moment and told the Corriere della Sera what happened, was the professor Enza Piconeteacher of the children and Michela’s ex-colleague. He then wrote on social media: