Now the search for sustainability and the use of technology as a transverse element of efficiency and competitive improvement are irreplaceable travel partners for any company with a vocation of permanence, but more than 25 years ago that Circa emerged with that innovative DNA … to be on the first line of the diamond, jewelry and second -hand clock industry. A journey in which the starting point was to raise all the sales experience, with the mission of reinventing what it means selling jewels, diamonds and watches that are no longer used or enjoyed. “Before our launch in 2000, there was no place of confidence where to sell the jewels, diamonds and watches in the same luxury environment in which they had been acquired,” says Chencho Cervera, director of Circa in Madrid.

Cervera underlines the relevance of creating something special, «a revolutionary purchase service, which offers customers a comfortable and luxurious way to sell their jewels: a private sales environment without pressures, Expert assessmentsTransparent purchase offers and immediate payment. Our mission is not only to offer the highest level of service and integrity, but also give our clients access to our knowledge and experience to feel safe and comfortable ». Whether with a solitary diamond ring or with a collection of Vintage Rolex watches, “our customers receive incomparable service, guidance and value.”

The expansion strategy has led the company to more than 20 markets, with milestones such as those made in the US, Spain and Hong Kong, using and training some of the best jewelry and watchmaking experts in the world, analyzing and using market data in real time, and developing technology and latest generation sales. «We continually innovate in our services through expert training and technology to ensure the highest possible quality service. Thanks to our avant -garde technology, which includes AI, own data and a large global sales network, customers may be sure they will receive the best value ».

From 2010 to 2024, the second -hand luxury market grew around 50%, with expectations of continuous annual growth from 15 to 20%, with increasingly informed customers. In this environment, Circa brings his experience and results “with transparency, great value, discretion and a luxury sale experience for our customers.” A safe authentication and assessment process, with purchase offers in digital format to be able to review and consider the sales decision (you can choose to accept the offer and receive an immediate payment), in addition to the most traditional contact option, such as by the phone or the website www.circajewels.com.

«Circa’s advantage (adds) lies in our ability to connect with appropriate collectors, which translates directly to offer more value to our customers. With access to a network Global collectors around the worldCirca can quickly locate the appropriate buyer for any article, be they a vintage clock, a complete collection of unique jewels, etc. This extensive reach not only allows us to offer the best possible value, but also provides speed to the process, which allows us to pay our clients at the time ».

Growth

Very different pieces, for example, in Hong Kong to that of the rest of the locations, which complete an offer for all types of needs, for an “average age of more than 40 years, middle-high class, in which we find men and women who have jewels and watches that they bought years ago, customers who retire and/or real pragmatic ».

Of course, as Cervera points out: «Younger generations also collect, and have very integrated the mentality of selling articles that no longer enjoy to update current pieces or, instead, use that money for life experiences, which some tend to prioritize. And these clients are also heirs of old jewels that are not their style or taste and prefer to put those funds on investments for their future ».

All audiences and ages are part of a worldwide demand for second -hand luxury jewelry, high -end watches and diamonds. «It includes premium brands such as Cartier, Rolex, Bulgari, as well as great old diamonds and High Ancient Rare Jewelry. Buyers look for vintage pieces and invest in crafts and exclusivity. Pieces such as Rolex Vintage watches, Cartier classical jewelry and old diamonds are highly demanded pieces, with customers willing to pay great prices for the combination of beauty and value ».